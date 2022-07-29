Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky softball falls to Washington in Northwest championship

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Shaelyn Erickson drove in five runs on two hits and was the winning pitcher to help Issaquah, Washington, beat Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky 13-4 Friday in the championship game of the Little League Softball Northwest Regional.

The team from Billings represented Montana as the 11-12 age division state champion.

BABS finished the regional 3-2 with both losses coming to Washington. The Billings team lost its first game 13-3 to Washington, then defeated Idaho 17-0, Alaska 23-11 and Oregon 7-6 to reach the title game.

Rayvin Fisher led BABS in the championship game by going 2 for 3. Samantha Ritchie drove in two runs and Kinley Thelen added another RBI.

Washington’s Erickson allowed just one hit and struck out six in 4 1/3 innings.