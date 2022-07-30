Catcher Scott Knight has 'the best seat in the house' at Great American hill climb

BILLINGS — For 32 years, Scott Knight has had “the best seat in the house” at the Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb in the South Hills.

From his perch on the Billings Motorcycle Club’s famed Bentonite Nightmare, Knight has an in-your-face view of the action as the riders try to scale the hill.

As a catcher, Knight’s job is to help riders if they spin out, or crash, and don’t make it to the top of the hill. Holding a rope in one hand and a hook in another if the need arises he’ll try to snag the bike before it can tumble down the hill.

There is also the rider to be concerned about. The catchers try and make sure the riders are safe and secure, too, if they don’t make it up the approximately 400-foot bentonite, gumbo, and rock Nightmare.

“My job is to try and catch the bike,” said the 48-year-old Knight. “Sometimes the guy with the hook tries to catch the bike, but you try and pounce on the rider, too.”

The motorcycles ridden by the riders range from $10,000 to $20,000 according to promoters and they also have a lot of sentimental value. So catchers try their hardest to make sure a motorcycle doesn’t cartwheel all the way back down the hill. Knight said the old joke was that each time a bike bounced it was $50 to $100.

“The riders would rather you catch their bike than them,” he said.

Knight, a Laurel native who moved to Missoula when he was 18 to attend the University of Montana, said one of the reasons he enjoys catching is because of the challenge. He explained that it is very intense when it is crunch time and catchers are trying to maneuver quickly to help a fallen rider.

“This is the best adrenaline rush on the planet,” Knight, a BMC member, said. “It gets your heart beating.”

A dedicated crew serves as catchers at the BMC and they brave the heat. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s over the two-day Great American.

When a catcher tires, Knight said, they take a break out of the rotation. There was a small shade tent set up on top of the Bentonite Nightmare. From there, the catchers have a spectacular view of the parking lot, cars, motor homes and fans, and can see the Yellowstone River.

The Great American began at 1 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and usually stretches late into the night, ending at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday was the last day of competition.

“Before they fed us lunch, but now they feed us dinner as we do it at night,” said Knight, saying the catchers’ meal is usually a sandwich and chips. “We live on all the water and Gatorade we can drink.”

Knight said that growing up, his parents would work the ticket line at the Great American and he’d help them. When Knight turned 16 his parents let him start volunteering as a catcher.

Every year since, Knight has been back to volunteer his time. He said the drive from Missoula is definitely worth it to help in such a vital role at the longstanding Billings Motorcycle Club event.

Another reason Knight cherishes working at the hill climb is his bond with his fellow catchers.

“These guys are like I never left,” he said. “There is a special brotherhood among us catchers.”

Knight has suffered broken ribs and burns while trying to hook a bike, while at the same time using the anchored rope to try and keep his balance on the steep, sunbaked hill.

“We give our heart and soul,” Knight said. “We always joke about the guy getting his picture in Dirt Rider Magazine, the glory of the catcher.”

As for when he’ll step aside and take in the hill climb as a spectator from the bottom of the hill, Knight said he’s not quite sure but he has thought about it.

“My parents keep asking me when I’ll quit,” he said. “I joked I’d do it for 30 years, then I’d go till I’m 50. My BMC number is 38 and that means I’d have to catch till I’m 54 to make 38 years in a row catching, the same as my number. Then, I’ll think about retiring. It depends how nimble I am.”

Knight isn’t ready to give up the thrill of catching and “the best seat in the house” yet.