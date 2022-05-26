Christina Aragon advances to next round among Montana athletes competing at NCAA Preliminaries

Division I athletes from all over the country are competing in the regional preliminary rounds for a chance to advance to the NCAA championships in Eugene, Oregon. The top 12 qualifiers in each event and from each site will advance.

At the NCAA East Preliminary in Bloomington, Indiana, Alabama's Hailey Poole (Huntley Project) threw her javelin 160 feet, 9 inches to finish 17th.

Also in women's javelin, but rather competing with another group of athletes instead at the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Montana State's Angellica Street finished 32nd with her throw of 145-2.

Stanford's Christina Aragon (Billings Senior) won her heat in the women's 1,500 in 4:20.94 to secure a qualifying place in Saturday's next round at 4:15 p.m. Northern Arizona's Bryn Morley (Bigfork) raced in the next heat and ran 4:20.75, but finished 9th in her heat and did not advance.

In the women's pole vault, both Eastern Washington's Katrina Terry (Billings West) and Montana State's Alex Hellenberg cleared 12-11.75. Ultimately, Terry finished 24th and Hellenberg was 28th.

Nebraska's Ashley McElmurry (Missoula Sentinel) finished 28th in the women's long jump with her jump of 19-9.5. She was joined in the event by Montana State's Elena Carter who was 37th at 19-4.25. McElmurry is also scheduled to compete in the triple jump on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Carter completed a busy day with appearances in both the women's 100 and 100 hurdles as well. Carter finished the 100 in 11.99 seconds seventh in her heat and 45th overall. She improved on that with a 35th place finish in the 100 hurdles in 13.69 where she was joined by her Montana State teammate Morgan Evans who was 39th in 13.75.

Montana's Tanessa Morris finished 28th in the women's hammer throw with her throw of 193-11.

The competition continues Friday with more men's events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0