Christina Aragon places third, Bozeman high jumpers clear at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

BILLINGS — Stanford senior and Billings native Christina Aragon concluded her collegiate career with a third-place finish in the women's 1,500 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Aragon finished in a season's best 4 minutes, 10 seconds. Ole Miss's Sintayehu Vissa won in 4:09.42, followed by Colorado's Micaela Degenero (4:09.62).

Aragon spent much of the race tucked along the inside of the rail in about seventh place. However, as the bell lap began, the former Billings Senior Bronc swung to the outside with about 300 meters remaining to start making up ground. As they came off the final curve, Aragon accelerated from sixth place to third catching Arkansas' Krissy Gear a step before the line for her best finish at an outdoor championship meet.

This season, Aragon was the Pac-12 runner-up to Colorado's Degenero. The NCAA final also included Aragon's Stanford teammates Julia Heymach (4:10.58) and Melissa Tanaka (4:21.28).

Her third-place is the highest Aragon has placed in her four appearances at the meet. Aragon has finished fourth previously (2018) to go along with seventh- (2017) and eighth-place (2021) finishes. It also earns her a ninth career All-America honor.

Meanwhile, on the infield, a pair of former Bozeman Hawks competed in the women's high jump.

Montana State's Lucy Corbett tied for 15th by clearing 5 feet, 9.75 inches. Corbett earned second-team All-America honors for the second year in a row becoming just the second Bobcat to become a two-time All-American outdoors.

Washington State's Aislinn Overby also cleared 5-9.75, but had three misses over both heights she attempted so she finished 19th. Overby, in her junior season of eligibility but who has decided to graduate, concludes her collegiate career as an honorable mention All-American for the Cougars.

Texas A&M's Laura Distin was the winner by clearing 6-4.75.

