Christina Aragon places third, Bozeman high jumpers clear at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

BILLINGS — Stanford senior and Billings native Christina Aragon concluded her collegiate career with a third-place finish in the women's 1,500 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Aragon finished in a season's best 4 minutes, 10 seconds. Ole Miss's Sintayehu Vissa won in 4:09.42, followed by Colorado's Micaela Degenero (4:09.62).
Aragon spent much of the race tucked along the inside of the rail in about seventh place. However, as the bell lap began, the former Billings Senior Bronc swung to the outside with about 300 meters remaining to start making up ground. As they came off the final curve, Aragon accelerated from sixth place to third catching Arkansas' Krissy Gear a step before the line for her best finish at an outdoor championship meet.
This season, Aragon was the Pac-12 runner-up to Colorado's Degenero. The NCAA final also included Aragon's Stanford teammates Julia Heymach (4:10.58) and Melissa Tanaka (4:21.28).
Her third-place is the highest Aragon has placed in her four appearances at the meet. Aragon has finished fourth previously (2018) to go along with seventh- (2017) and eighth-place (2021) finishes. It also earns her a ninth career All-America honor.
Christina Aragon is third (4:10.00), Julia Heymach is fifth (4:10.58), and Melissa Tanaka 12th (4:21.28) for Stanford in the NCAA 1,500 final!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/LzM9sYzzRG— StanfordXCTF (@StanfordXCTF) June 11, 2022
Meanwhile, on the infield, a pair of former Bozeman Hawks competed in the women's high jump.
Montana State's Lucy Corbett tied for 15th by clearing 5 feet, 9.75 inches. Corbett earned second-team All-America honors for the second year in a row becoming just the second Bobcat to become a two-time All-American outdoors.
Lucy clears two heights and finishes at 5-09.75 (1.77m). She becomes only our second two-time women’s All-American outdoors joining Ellie Rudy as she ties for 15th overall! #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/WgxLoGPkVs— Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) June 11, 2022
Washington State's Aislinn Overby also cleared 5-9.75, but had three misses over both heights she attempted so she finished 19th. Overby, in her junior season of eligibility but who has decided to graduate, concludes her collegiate career as an honorable mention All-American for the Cougars.
Aislinn is into the final 19 in the nation -- she clears 1.77m on attempt 3!!! Bar is up to 1.80m next. #NCAAtf #GoCougs— Washington State XC/TF (@WSUCougarXCTF) June 11, 2022
Texas A&M's Laura Distin was the winner by clearing 6-4.75.