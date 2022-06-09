Christina Aragon qualifies for her fourth 1,500 women's final at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

BILLINGS — Stanford senior Christina Aragon made her fourth women's 1,500 final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Thursday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Running in the first heat of the women's 1,500 meters, Aragon went immediately to the front pack just behind Colorado's Micaela Degenero through the first 300 meters. The pack of 12 runners remained heavily bunched through the second lap, where Aragon led them through until the final 400 when Binghamton's Emily Mackay closed to take the top spot. Aragon finished in 4 minutes, 21.53 seconds compared to Mackay's 4:21.44.

The top five from each of the two heats, plus the next two best times advanced to Saturday's final at 3:41 p.m. (MDT) scheduled to be aired on ESPN.

Ole Miss' Sintayehu Vissa who ran in the second heat had the top qualifying time of 4:13.13.

This season, Aragon was the Pac-12 runner-up to Colorado's Degenero. The NCAA final will include them both, along with Aragon's Stanford teammates Julia Heymach and Melissa Tanaka.

Aragon has finished as high as fourth previously (2018) to go along with seventh- (2017) and eighth-place (2018) finishes.

