Christina Aragon runner-up at Pac-12 championships, other Montanans score at conference meets

BILLINGS — At the Pac-12 championships in Eugene, Oregon, Stanford senior Christina Aragon (Billings Senior) was runner-up in the women's 1,500 in a time of 4 minutes, 14.89 seconds. Colorado's Micaela Degenero won in 4:13.26. It was just Aragon's fourth race at that distance this season.

Washingon State junior Aislinn Overby (Bozeman) placed 12th in the women's high jump with her clearance of 5 feet, 5.25 inches. Arizona's Talie Bonds won the event at 5-9.25.

Colorado freshman Noah Bouchard (Huntley Project) placed fifth in the men's high jump after clearing 6-8.75. USC's Ernie Sears III won at 7-00.25. Bouchard also competed in the men's long jump Saturday.

At the Big 10 championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nebraska sophomore Ashley McElmurry (Missoula Sentinel) was fifth in the women's triple jump. She leapt 42-6.25 on her opening jump. Ohio State's Cierra Pyles won by jumping 43-3. McElmurry also competed in the women's long jump Saturday.

Minnesota sophomore Carter Hughes (Sidney) was 25th in the men's discus to round out his three event weekend. Hughes threw 146-2 on his opening throw before fouling the others. His teammate Maxwell Otterdahl won the event at 190-11. Hughes also competed in the men's shot put and hammer throw in previous days.

