Montana, Montana State football games to be televised on ESPN networks in October

FARMINGTON, Utah — As part of its continued partnership with ESPN, the Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday a pair of regular-season football games that will be televised across ESPN networks in October.

The first game pits UC Davis against Montana State in Bozeman on Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. It will air on ESPN2 or ESPNU. The second game has Montana visiting Sacramento State on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. That game will air on ESPN2.

Each of those four teams were FCS playoff teams in 2021, as the Big Sky sent five teams to the postseason.

Despite never having a regular-season game air on ESPN2 in the league’s history prior to 2021, the Big Sky will now potentially have three regular-season football games air on the network in the span of just two years. Eastern Washington won a 34-28 thriller over Montana last season in the league's first regular-season appearance on ESPN2.

All remaining football games held in Big Sky venues for the 2022 season will stream on ESPN+ with no blackout restrictions.

