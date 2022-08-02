 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Looking back at Big Sky Football Kickoff

FCS National Championship

North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz (left) and his players celebrate their win over Montana State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game on Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola tackle some topics from the Big Sky Football Kickoff, which took place July 25 in Spokane, Washington. 

Flores and Gogola mainly discuss two of Gogola's stories: the first about the value of an Football Championship Subdivision championship, the second about the many topics Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill discussed at his Kickoff press conference.

Flores and Gogola also reveal parts of their preseason all-conference and Big Sky poll ballots.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

