Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Looking back at Big Sky Football Kickoff

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com 's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola tackle some topics from the Big Sky Football Kickoff, which took place July 25 in Spokane, Washington.

Flores and Gogola mainly discuss two of Gogola's stories: the first about the value of an Football Championship Subdivision championship, the second about the many topics Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill discussed at his Kickoff press conference.