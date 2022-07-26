Cat-Griz Insider Podcast restarts on eve of highly anticipated seasons

On the short re-introductory episode, 406mtsports.com Montana State Bobcats beat writer Victor Flores and Montana Grizzlies beat writer Frank Gogola discuss their plans for the show, which will post every Tuesday and run 30-45 minutes. The highly ranked MSU and UM football teams will take up much of Victor's and Frank's time, especially in the fall, but every sport at the state's two Division I schools will come up. Interviews, bonus episodes and more might be on the horizon as well.