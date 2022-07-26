 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast restarts on eve of highly anticipated seasons

  • 0
Cat-Griz Insider Pod logo

After a nearly four-year hiatus, the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast is back. 

On the short re-introductory episode, 406mtsports.com Montana State Bobcats beat writer Victor Flores and Montana Grizzlies beat writer Frank Gogola discuss their plans for the show, which will post every Tuesday and run 30-45 minutes. The highly ranked MSU and UM football teams will take up much of Victor's and Frank's time, especially in the fall, but every sport at the state's two Division I schools will come up. Interviews, bonus episodes and more might be on the horizon as well.

The Cat-Griz Insider Podcast can heard on Spotify and below. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News