Chicago Bears hire Montana State GM Ryan Weese as scouting assistant

BOZEMAN — Montana State football general manager Ryan Weese has been hired by the Chicago Bears as a scouting assistant.

The news, first reported by Chicago media member Daniel Greenberg, comes about a year after MSU hired Weese as its director of on-campus football recruiting. He was promoted to GM in March, and he is one of three scouting assistants listed in the Bears' staff directory.

Neither MSU nor the Bears immediately responded to requests for comment.

Weese has previous NFL experience, interning with the Kansas City Chiefs last summer and earlier this year at the scouting combine, in which former MSU and now-Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen performed. Weese was also MSU's NFL liaison.

Prior to joining the Bobcats, Weese worked as a player personnel analyst at the University of Virginia from 2019 to 2020, and he was a player development/recruiting assistant at Rutgers in 2018.

The native of Olathe, Kansas (a suburb of Kansas City), was a kicker who began his collegiate career at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College in 2013. He joined Oklahoma State as a preferred walk-on in the spring of 2014, then went to Hawaii, where he redshirted for the 2014 season. He played at Kansas in 2015 and 2016, and he finished his career at South Dakota. As the Coyotes' starting kicker in 2017, Weese broke a Missouri Valley Football Conference record with 67 straight made point-after attempts.

Weese is the second member of MSU's 2021 football support staff to take a new job. Then-recruiting director Tyler Walker was promoted to tight ends coach.

Walker replaced Nate Potter, who took the tight ends coaching job at Boise State. Cats 2021 defensive coordinator Freddie Banks and assistant defensive line coach Adam Pilapil both left for Colorado State. Banks and Pilapil were replaced by Willie Mack Garza and Nick Jean-Baptiste, respectively.

