'Driven' Drake Schneider close to making Montana State track history

BOZEMAN — It’s on brand for Drake Schneider to quote the man who trained two of the most competitive athletes of all time, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

“Winning knows all your secrets,” Schneider said Tuesday, repeating a line from Bryant’s and Jordan’s personal trainer Tim Grover.

It’s no secret that Schneider is a fiery competitor. The senior hurdler/sprinter at Montana State speaks spitefully when talking about all the Big Ten programs that didn’t offer scholarships to him. He uses mistakes as fuel, and he shrugs off accomplishments.

That largely explains why Schneider went from a walk-on to one of the best track and field athletes in MSU history. If he wins the 400-meter hurdles at this week’s Big Sky outdoor championships, he’ll become MSU’s first male four-time conference champion in a single event. He doesn’t intend for that to be his high point.

“If you ask any of my teammates, I definitely approach things with a different mindset than most people. I'm very goal-oriented,” Schneider said. “I don't look at the fact that I'm 11th or 12th or whatever on the list and say, ‘Oh, look at how many people are below me.’ I think, ‘There are still people above me. There are higher rungs on the ladder.’”

Schneider’s father, Chip, is the head track and field coach at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Schneider, who won a 300-meter hurdles state title at Eau Claire Memorial High School, could’ve run for his father, but Division III didn’t appeal to him because he “wanted the chance to run against the best,” he said.

Schneider also dismissed the opportunity to walk on at Big Ten programs, “mainly to spite them,” he said.

“I really had no interest in being around a conference where nobody really recruited me and I didn't feel like anybody wanted me,” Schneider added.

MSU felt like a good middle ground for Schneider. The Bobcats are in Division I, and he didn’t hold their lack of recruitment against them because Bozeman is more than 1,000 miles away from Eau Claire. He only learned about MSU because someone he knew chose to attend it.

It didn’t take long for Schneider to prove he deserved the walk-on spot. He earned a first-place finish in the long jump during his indoor freshman season and won gold medals in the 400 hurdles and 1,600-meter relay at the Big Sky outdoor championships that spring.

“You can recruit times all you want, but you never know what the person is like that you're recruiting,” Schneider said. “You can't recruit how badly somebody wants it. I came out of high school wanting it really badly because I felt like nobody thought that I could do it, and that's carried over for the last five years.”

Schneider, a financial engineering major, broke MSU’s 400 hurdles record the following outdoor season and earned his second straight Big Sky title in the event, this time by one hundredth of a second. Coming off the 2020 pandemic-canceled season, Schneider earned a three-peat at last season’s Big Sky outdoor meet. He enjoyed continued success in the 1,600 relay and 400 meters as well.

Going into this week’s conference championships in Pocatello, Idaho, Schneider sits atop the Big Sky performance list in the 400 (46.74 seconds) and 400 hurdles (49.74), and he’s fourth in the 200 (21.28). The chance to make MSU history with a fourth consecutive 400 hurdles win is “at the forefront of my mind,” he said (he holds the Big Sky 400 hurdles record but fell a hundredth of a second short of the conference meet record last year).

“That would be super special,” Schneider said.

But he’ll be far from satisfied if he wins this weekend.

Schneider missed out on a chance to advance to last year’s NCAA D-I Outdoor Championships in the 400 hurdles because of a mistake during the West Preliminary Round. He became more focused on his competitors than his own race, causing his stride pattern to get thrown off and resulting in a stumble over the eighth hurdle. He finished well below the top-12 time he needed to reach the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

“It was pretty traumatizing, watching my dream of going to Eugene for nationals fade away right in front of me,” he said. “That was definitely a motivating factor.”

Schneider ended up running at the famous Hayward Field in Eugene last year anyway by qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, where he advanced to the 400 hurdles semifinals. It was a special experience, but he couldn’t shake his missed opportunity to run at Hayward the previous month.

“He’s super dedicated, driven, a hard worker,” said MSU sprints coach Jay Turner. “He's a kid that when he sets his mind to something, he's going to go after it, whether that's in the classroom — with him being a financial engineer — or out here on the track, improving himself to become one of the best in America.”

Schneider’s altitude-adjusted 400 hurdles time of 49.85 seconds is 13th in Division I this season. Almost every Big Ten 400 hurdler is below him on that list, a fact he brought up unprompted.

Any spiteful satisfaction Schneider gets from the rungs below him are neutralized by the 12 above him, specifically Maryland’s Caleb Dean, the lone Big Ten 400 hurdler with a better time (49.78, No. 10 in the nation).

Schneider can’t wait for the chance to put all of his hard work and competitiveness on display, beginning this week and — if he meets his expectations — peaking next month in Eugene.

“Winning knows everything that you do behind the scenes,” Schneider said.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

