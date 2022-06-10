Duncan Hamilton second, Montana State trio earns All-America honors at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

BILLINGS — Much like earlier in the week, Montana State's Duncan Hamilton raced to the front of the pack Friday in the men's steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Hamilton led for all but the final 80 meters when Eastern Kentucky's Ahmed Jaziri passed Hamilton to win in 8 minutes, 18.7 seconds. Hamilton was next across the line in 8:18.878 as the difference between he and third-place finisher Georgetown's Parker Stokes came down to two one-thousandths of a second.

Hamilton's pace-setting efforts throughout the race pulled eight of the top 12 runners to personal best times. The time posted by the former Bozeman Hawk was the third fastest in collegiate history and surpassed the upcoming world championship qualifying standard of 8:22.00.

It also matched the highest finish at the outdoor championships for a Bobcat since Cristian Soratos' finish in 2015. Only Shannon Butler has finished higher in school history.

His teammate Levi Taylor (Laurel) placed ninth in 8:33.37 for second-team All-America honors. It was Taylor's first appearance at the championship meet and comes on the heels of his personal-best performance in the semifinal on Wednesday.

In the men's 400 hurdles, Bobcat Drake Schneider raced out quickly from lane eight to ultimately place sixth in 49.75 seconds. That race was won by LSU's Sean Burrell in 48.7. Schneider's first-team All-America finish is the first in the race for a Bobcat in school history and earned him the sixth-highest finish outdoors all-time for Montana State.

The Bobcats finished the meet with 11 points and tied for 25th overall.

