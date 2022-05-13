Ex-Montana State receiver Kevin Kassis joins Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agent

BOZEMAN — Two years ago, Kevin Kassis assumed his football career was over. Now, the former Montana State wide receiver is getting a shot to play in the NFL.

Kassis has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks, the NFC West team announced Friday. A renewed focus on football helped Kassis get to this point, more than two years after his college career ended.

Those five played for MSU's Football Championship Subdivision runner-up team last season. Kassis' final college season was in 2019. The El Dorado, California, native moved to Southern California and worked for an eye care company called Alcon after graduating. About five months ago, Kassis quit his job to dedicate himself full-time to football training.

"The past two years I've kind of had this seed planted in my mind," Kassis said after MSU's Pro Day on April 4. "I've always tried to stay in shape."

COVID-19 forced MSU to cancel its 2020 and 2021 Pro Days. Waiting until this year was a blessing in disguise.

Scouts from 20 NFL teams, including the Seahawks, attended MSU's Pro Day. While the scouts were mainly there to watch and interview Andersen, they also got to see Kassis, Hardy, Kidd, McCutcheon, Webb, defensive back Jahque Alleyne (a 2019 grad) and others.

"It was nice to piggyback off of Troy," Kassis said with a smile April 4.

Kassis' numbers from Pro Day weren't released, but he impressed people who attended the showcase, and he was pleased with his performance. Simply being there was an accomplishment in his eyes.

"A couple years ago, obviously not having the opportunity for Pro Day, I kind of hung the cleats up and kind of put an end to all this football stuff," Kassis said. "I'm just proud I was able to come back out, regardless if any teams want to pick me up. Just fun having one last opportunity to be a Bobcat. I cherish these moments."

A little more than a month later, an NFL team picked Kassis up.

If Kassis makes Seattle's roster, he'll stand on the opposite sideline of former MSU linebacker Alex Singleton in the 2022 season opener on Sept. 12, when the Seahawks host the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football. Seattle will also host Atlanta on Sept. 25, play at New Orleans on Oct. 9, play at the Rams on Dec. 4 and host the Rams in the regular season finale (date TBD). The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed former MSU receiver Travis Jonsen to a futures contract earlier this offseason, will host the Seahawks on Nov. 13.

