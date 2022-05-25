Ex-Montana State running back DeMareus Hosey commits to Texas A&M Commerce

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State football player DeMareus Hosey has committed to Texas A&M Commerce, he announced Monday on social media.

Hosey, a reserve running back in his three years at MSU, made the decision a little less than a month after he entered the transfer portal. Commerce is a Division II program located about 100 miles east of Hosey's hometown Justin, Texas, which resides in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

Hosey was one of nine Bobcats to enter the portal after the 2021 regular season ended, and he's the third to commit to a Texas program, joining receivers Charles Brown (Texas State) and Jaden Smith (Tarleton State). The other MSU portal entrants to commit elsewhere were quarterback Matthew McKay (Elon), kicker Luke Pawlak (Toledo), offensive lineman TJ Session (Cal) and O-lineman Cole Snyder (Delaware). QB Casey Bauman and receiver Jamahd Monroe are the only former Cats yet to commit somewhere else after going the portal route.

Hosey redshirted for at MSU in 2019 after playing in four games, in which he rushed for 76 yards on 10 carries. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, and Hosey tallied 20 yards on four rushes last season.

