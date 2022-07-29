'Fits my game': Montana State offered fullest package to QB recruit Chance Wilson

BOZEMAN — On paper, Chance Wilson’s college football preferences looked obvious.

One of Wilson’s scholarship offers came from the University of Tulsa, a Football Bowl Subdivision school that’s about a 15-minute drive away from his home in Owasso, Oklahoma. The Rejoice Christian School quarterback’s other offers came from New Mexico State (also an FBS program), Montana State and North Dakota State. MSU and NDSU played in the most recent Football Championship Subdivision title game.

Wilson didn’t pick his hometown school. He didn’t even accept his other FBS offer, nor did he decide to join the perennial FCS champion. On Monday, he committed to MSU.

Those other three schools didn’t have quite as much to offer Wilson as MSU did.

“The atmosphere down there is crazy. The game day atmosphere, you can't get that at TU,” Wilson told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. “I would love to play in front of a big crowd.”

Wilson has good reason to expect big crowds at Bobcat Stadium, considering MSU sold out every home football game last season with an average attendance of nearly 20,000. All those fans reflect not only MSU’s success in recent years (31-12 since 2018) but investments in the team’s future.

New Mexico State ended a 14-year streak of losing seasons in 2017 but hasn’t been above .500 since. Tulsa has a better track record but hasn’t played in a major bowl game for most of its existence. Middling success wasn’t the only reason Wilson looked beyond the Golden Hurricane.

“TU is a great school, but it's 15 minutes from my house,” Wilson said. “I've always wanted to sprawl.”

NDSU has strong fan support and arguably the best run in college football history, winning nine of the last 11 FCS titles. Wilson’s father, Andrew, also played for the Bison. But NDSU wasn’t the right fit and didn’t show as much interest as Wilson would’ve liked, he said. He was the second QB from the Class of 2023 to get an offer from the Bison (the first was Trey Drake, who committed to NDSU earlier this month).

Wilson is the first QB commit (fourth total) of MSU’s 2023 recruiting class. The Cats are young at the position, with a junior and three freshmen on the current roster behind starter Tommy Mellott, a sophomore.

A lot can change between now and next year, let alone 2024 or 2025. Mellott was a fourth-stringer going into last season. He earned the starting job to begin the playoffs, and he’s the only QB from last season’s MSU roster who’s still with the team (regular season starter Matthew McKay transferred to Elon, backup Casey Bauman transferred to Augustana and backup Tucker Rovig forewent his final year of eligibility and became a graduate assistant at Idaho).

Wilson believes he can compete for a starting job when he gets to Bozeman, but he doesn’t mind being Mellott’s backup.

“He's a good quarterback, and I feel like I can learn a thing or two behind him,” Wilson said.

Wilson is listed at 6-foot-3 (“I say I'm 6-3 but I’m closer to 6-2,” he said with a laugh) and 185 pounds. His 40-yard dash time has been clocked at 4.44 seconds. Last season, he completed 70% of his passes for 2,857 yards, 40 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 1,281 yards and 22 TDs on about 140 carries. Rejoice Christian went 11-2 and reached the Oklahoma Class 2A quarterfinals in 2021.

“He can make a throw from any angle,” said Rejoice Christian head football coach Brent Marley. “He may not be your perfect camper and look all pretty and perfect, but he throws a good ball, he's got good arm strength, he can throw it on the run very well, he can run very well. Then you put him in a situation where he has to perform and he takes it to a whole nother level.

“It's going to be fun watching his development.”

Wilson likes the personalities and offensive philosophies of MSU head coach Brent Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright. The Cats ask their QBs to be mobile and do a lot of run-pass option, which “fits my game well,” Wilson said. Getting to play on a field with views of the Bridger and Gallatin mountains was another selling point.

Wilson and Marley wonder if he would’ve received more FBS offers if he played at a higher level in high school, but they aren’t disappointed. They’ve seen many FCS players get drafted into the NFL, including MSU’s Troy Andersen and Daniel Hardy this year.

“FCS and FBS aren't completely far off from each other,” Wilson said.

Winning a national title is not only more possible at MSU than most FBS schools, it would be more celebrated by the fan base than most across college football.

“I told Chance, ‘In Bozeman, if you work hard and bust your butt and grind, it may take some time, but little kids could be wearing your jersey,” Marley said. “There's a special thing going there. It's brewing.”