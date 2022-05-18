Former Montana State kicker Luke Pawlak commits to Toledo

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State kicker Luke Pawlak announced his commitment to Toledo on Wednesday.

Pawlak, who spent two years at MSU and held a preseason starting job, will be a preferred walk-on for the Rockets, he told 406mtsports.com. The transfer to the Football Bowl Subdivision program will be a homecoming; Pawlak grew up in Sylvania, Ohio, a suburb of Toledo.

“When I left MSU, it kind of became my goal to make it somewhere closer to home, and this was the most ideal spot,” Pawlak said. “I really appreciate the opportunity that was given to me at Montana State. … Can’t say anything but good things about the city of Bozeman, the school, the program and the fan base.”

Pawlak began his college career at Kent State and redshirted there in 2019. He transferred to MSU a year later and again didn’t play because the Bobcats’ season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Pawlak left 2021 spring camp as the first-string kicker on MSU's depth chart and remained there until he suffered an injury in fall camp. Blake Glessner took his spot, stayed healthy and kicked well. Seeking an opportunity for more playing time, Pawlak decided to transfer.

He didn’t initially know players could stay with their current team after entering the portal. MSU coach Brent Vigen brought the option up to Pawlak, and Pawlak decided entering the portal in December was the best course. That allowed him to get on college radars while being part of the Cats’ playoff run, which ended in January in the Football Championship Subdivision title game (regular season starting quarterback Matthew McKay, now at Elon, left MSU after entering the portal shortly before the first playoff game).

“It meant a lot to me to continue to be on that team through the amazing season that we had,” Pawlak said. “I’m very grateful that coach Vigen gave me the opportunity to continue to stay and bring any value I could to the team.”

Leaving MSU was not an easy decision for Pawlak. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder praised his former coaches and teammates, especially Glessner, punter Bryce Leighton and long snapper Tommy Sullivan.

“I’m still in contact with them frequently,” Pawlak said. “Those are some of my closest friends, and I’m super proud of what they’ve accomplished already in such a short amount of time. They’re going to be specialist legends there.”

Pawlak also knows how difficult it might be to get playing time with his new team, which plays in the Mid-American Conference. But he’s excited simply to get an opportunity to play close to home.

“Since the season ended in January till now, I really didn’t try to rush anything with this process,” he said. “I just really wanted to make sure that wherever I went next can be that home for the rest of my college career, and I found that with Toledo.”

