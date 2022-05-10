Former Montana State lineman Cole Snyder commits to Delaware

BOZEMAN — Recent Montana State transfer portal entrant Cole Snyder has committed to another Football Championship Subdivision program.
Snyder, an offensive lineman, announced Tuesday that he has committed to Delaware, a Colonial Athletic Association team that went 5-6 last year.
100% Committed @ryancarty10 @CoachRogers57 @DelawareFB pic.twitter.com/wLxWgmJFDm— Cole Snyder (@_c23s_) May 10, 2022
Snyder becomes the third Bobcat this year to commit elsewhere after entering the portal: fellow O-lineman TJ Session committed to Cal over the weekend, and quarterback Matthew McKay joined Elon in February. The other six MSU players who entered the portal after the regular season have yet to commit to a new program.
The 6-foot-6, 298-pound Snyder was a backup tackle during spring camp. He joined MSU prior to the pandemic-canceled 2020 season and redshirted last year, so he has four years of college eligibility remaining.