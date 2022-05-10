Former Montana State lineman Cole Snyder commits to Delaware

Snyder, an offensive lineman, announced Tuesday that he has committed to Delaware, a Colonial Athletic Association team that went 5-6 last year.

Snyder becomes the third Bobcat this year to commit elsewhere after entering the portal: fellow O-lineman TJ Session committed to Cal over the weekend, and quarterback Matthew McKay joined Elon in February. The other six MSU players who entered the portal after the regular season have yet to commit to a new program.