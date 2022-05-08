Former Montana State lineman TJ Session commits to Cal

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State starting right tackle TJ Session will continue his college football career at Cal.

Session announced his commitment to the Pac-12 program Sunday on social media. He announced his entrance into the transfer portal on April 26, and he went on an official visit to Cal this past week.

The Golden Bears are getting a 6-foot-4, 295-pound native of Menifee, California, a town about 450 miles south of Cal's campus in Berkeley. As a redshirt freshman at MSU last season, Session started the first 10 games, missed the next four with an injury and returned for the Football Championship Subdivision title game.

Session told 406mtsports.com last Monday that he entered the portal mainly because of mental health issues, which stemmed in part from a knee surgery he underwent in 2019 and the cold, dark environment that Bozeman sits in for most of the year.

Session received scholarship offers from three Pac-12 schools: Cal, Arizona State and Oregon State. The Big Ten's Michigan State was one of many other Division I programs to express interest, he said.

"I'd say what's influencing my choice is really just team dynamic, environment, how the team is and just how their availability on O-line is," Session told 406mtsports.com. "For Cal Berkeley, just from what all the coaches told me, they're looking for a right tackle right now."

Cal has a mostly inexperienced offensive line but does have rising redshirt junior Brayden Rohme, who has played several games for the Golden Bears at both tackle spots. Both Session and Rohme could start in the fall and current left tackle Ben Coleman could move to guard, according to Write for California.

Session is MSU's second starting offensive tackle in as many years to transfer to a Power 5 program. Starting left tackle Connor Wood left Bozeman for Missouri last June.

The Bobcats now have four starting offensive linemen to replace. Left tackle Lewis Kidd and right guard Taylor Tuiasosopo were both sixth-year seniors in 2021, and left guard Zach Redd has chosen to forgo his final year of eligibility. Rising redshirt sophomore center Justus Perkins is the lone returning O-line starter.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.