Former Montana State receiver Jaden Smith commits to Tarleton State

BOZEMAN — Jaden Smith has completed his transfer from Montana State.

The rising redshirt sophomore wide receiver announced his commitment to Tarleton State on Saturday. Like MSU, the Texans play in the Football Championship Subdivision. It's also close to Smith's home.

Smith entered the transfer portal a little less than a month ago. He joined MSU in 2019 and redshirted that season after playing in three games, and the Bobcats canceled the 2020 season because of COVID-19. The 6-foot-5, 206-pound Smith was MSU's starting "X" receiver during the regular season and was passed over by Nate Stewart on the depth chart during the playoffs. Smith finished the season with 12 catches for 126 yards and no touchdowns.

Tarleton State resides in Stephenville, Texas, which is about 80 miles southwest of Smith's hometown, Kennedale. MSU defensive tackle Blake Hehl transferred from Tarleton to MSU last year.

Smith was the last of nine 2021 Bobcats to enter the portal, and he's the sixth to commit elsewhere, joining receiver Charles Brown (Texas State), quarterback Matthew McKay (Elon), kicker Luke Pawlak (Toledo), offensive lineman TJ Session (Cal) and O-lineman Cole Snyder (Delaware).

