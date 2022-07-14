 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Full Montana State women's basketball 2022-23 schedule released

  • 0
MSU Men's Hoops NCAA Watch Party

The Montana State women’s basketball team celebrates as they receive a No. 16 seed in the NCAA tournament during a watch party on March 13 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

 Rachel Leathe, Bozeman Daily Chronicle

BOZEMAN — Home games against defending WNIT champion South Dakota State and perennial Pac-12 power Arizona State highlight the 2022-23 Montana State women’s basketball schedule, announced MSU head coach Tricia Binford on Thursday.

MSU’s nonconference slate features six homes games, four away contests and three games scheduled at neutral sites. The preseason ledger includes opponents from nine conferences and precedes the 18-game Big Sky schedule.

“Our preseason schedule is packed with great competition and an opportunity for our fans to see high level opponents in the (Brick Breeden) Fieldhouse,” Binford said. “We’ll need to be ready to run the gauntlet. This schedule will test our experienced squad and prepare us for the rigors of Big Sky play.”

The Bobcats tip off their season with an exhibition game against South Dakota Mines on Nov. 5, before opening the regular season hosting the University of Providence, a usual Frontier Conference power and NAIA National Tournament participant.

People are also reading…

MSU opens road action at BYU on Nov. 12. The Bobcats dropped an 89-67 decision to the then 19th-ranked Cougars last December. BYU went on to win the regular season West Coast Conference title and earn an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament. In all, the Cougars went 26-4 overall and 15-1 in league play.

The Bobcats return to Worthington Arena to face Arizona State on Nov. 15. The Sun Devils are under the direction of first-year head coach Natasha Adair, who replaced retiring long-time ASU mentor Charli Turner Thorne. Turner Thorne spent 25 years in Tempe leading the Sun Devils to 14 NCAA tourney appearances. MSU closes its brief homestand with North Dakota on Nov. 18.

Montana State will play three games away from the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse around the Thanksgiving break. The Bobcats play at San Jose State on Nov. 22, before traveling to Denton, Texas, for the North Texas Classic Nov. 25 versus Abilene Christian and Nov. 27 against UNT.

MSU closes out November hosting South Dakota State on Nov. 30. Last season, the Jackrabbits won the WNIT title with six postseason wins going 29-9 overall and winning the Summit League with a 17-1 mark. SDSU defeated the Bobcats 78-49 on Nov. 18 in Brookings.

MSU faces a familiar foe in Wyoming on Dec. 2 in Laramie. The Cowgirls went 17-13 last season and notched a pair of victories in WNIT action. Following a home contest against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 12 — a WCC school that won the Women’s Basketball Invitational tournament last winter — the Bobcats travel to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational Dec. 17-18. Participating in the Maui Invite along with MSU are Oregon State, LSU and Nevada. The Bobcats will close out non-conference action hosting Cal Poly on Dec. 21.

Montana State opens its Big Sky ledger at Idaho on Dec. 29. MSU’s first conference home game is slated for Jan. 5 against Northern Colorado. The annual Cat-Griz games will be played Jan. 21 in Missoula and Feb. 18 in Bozeman.

2022-23 Montana State women’s basketball schedule

November

5 South Dakota Mines (ex.) Bozeman

7 University of Providence Bozeman

12 at BYU Provo, UT

15 Arizona State Bozeman

18 North Dakota Bozeman

22 at San Jose State San Jose, CA

25 vs. Abilene Christian Denton, TX

27 at North Texas Denton, TX

30 South Dakota State Bozeman

December

2 at Wyoming Laramie, WY

12 Saint Mary’s College Bozeman

17 at Maui Invitational Maui, HI

18 at Maui Invitational Maui, HI

21 Cal Poly Bozeman

29 at Idaho* Moscow, ID

31 at Eastern Washington* Cheney, WA

January

5 Northern Colorado* Bozeman

7 Northern Arizona* Bozeman

12 at Idaho State* Pocatello, ID

14 at Weber State* Ogden, UT

16 Idaho* Bozeman

21 at Montana* Missoula, MT

26 Portland State* Bozeman

28 Sacramento State* Bozeman

February

2 at Northern Arizona* Flagstaff, AZ

4 at Northern Colorado* Greeley, CO

9 Weber State* Bozeman

11 Idaho State* Bozeman

18 Montana* Bozeman

23 at Sacramento State* Sacramento, CA

25 at Portland State* Portland, OR

27 Eastern Washington* Bozeman

March

4-8 Big Sky Conference Tournament Boise, ID

* Big Sky Conference game

Dates and times subject to change

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News