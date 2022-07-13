Idaho lineman Zac Nyland 'super excited' to join Montana State in 2023

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s first known commit from the Class of 2023 is a versatile offensive lineman from the Boise, Idaho, area.

Owyhee High School’s Zac Nyland announced his commitment to MSU on social media June 30. He is one of two rising seniors who intend to play for the Bobcats; Helena Capital defensive lineman Talon Marsh committed July 2.

For Nyland, the decision to choose MSU over other college programs — including a couple in his home state — was not a hard one.

“I’m super excited to be committed to Montana State,” Nyland told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “When I went there on my visit, they made it super special, and it just felt right to commit there.”

Nyland also received offers from another Big Sky program, Idaho, as well as Division II school New Mexico Highlands and the College of Idaho of the NAIA. The Meridian, Idaho, native will receive a scholarship from MSU, but he isn’t sure yet how much aid he’ll get.

Nyland is 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds. His bench press maximum is 345 pounds, his best squat is 425 pounds and he’s run the 40-yard dash around 5.4 seconds, he said. His GPA is 3.5.

Nyland earned a second team all-conference selection during a 1-8 season with Owyhee, which opened this past fall (Nyland lives within Owyhee’s boundaries, so he transferred there after two years at Rocky Mountain High, also located in Meridian). He has lined up at all three offensive line positions in high school, and he expects to play center or guard at MSU.

“I'm super versatile and super coachable,” he said. “I think I can bring a lot of the smarts and athletic ability to the team.”

Nyland attended MSU’s Blue & Gold camp last month and received an offer shortly thereafter. He didn’t take long to mull it over.

“The whole thought of being a Bobcat holds a lot of value,” he said. “The (other) colleges that I visited over the summer, I didn't really get that same feeling, the feeling of being wanted.”

The Cats are coming off a Football Championship Subdivision runner-up season and are ranked top four nationally in both the Athlon Sports and Hero Sports preseason polls. Nyland was also impressed with MSU’s coaching staff, especially head coach Brent Vigen and offensive line coach Brian Armstrong.

“They all want you to feel at home and make sure that you're successful on and off the field,” Nyland said. Vigen “wants to prepare his players to become a great father and husband, and they just really take care of you there. Montana State is somewhere that I saw myself the first time I stepped onto their facility.”

Not many high school football players enter their senior season with a college decision already made. Things can obviously change before he signs with MSU in the winter and joins the program in 2023, but he cannot foresee any change of plans.

“I don't have the pressure of like, ‘I want these colleges to see me.’ Now, I already have a college that I'm committed to 100%,” Nyland said. “It takes a weight off my shoulders and stress knowing that I actually have a college that I want to go to.”