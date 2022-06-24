Incoming Montana State freshman leads FIBA U18 Americas championship in rebounding

BOZEMAN — A strong performance on the glass from incoming Montana State women’s basketball player Marah Dykstra helped Team Canada earn the silver medal at the FIBA U18 Americas Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Dykstra — a 6-foot-2 forward from Vancouver, British Columbia, who signed with the Bobcats in November — averaged a tournament best 11.0 rebounds per game, which included 15 rebounds against Brazil in pool play. In all, she hauled down 44 boards in four games.

Team Canada captured Group A with victories over Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. The Canadians advanced to the title game, dropping an 82-77 decision to the United States. Against the USA squad, Dykstra poured in 11 points, pulled down five rebounds and dished out four assists.

For the tournament, she averaged 8.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.75 assists per contest. Dykstra also shot 37.9% from the field and 72.2% from the free-throw line.

Dykstra, Mattie Olson (Idaho Falls, Idaho) and Dylan Phillips (Ellensburg, Wash.) make up MSU’s 2022-23 freshman class.

