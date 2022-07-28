Keaton Gillogly hired as Montana State's play-by-play broadcaster

BOZEMAN — Montana State Athletics and Bobcat Sports Properties named Keaton Gillogly, a veteran broadcaster with experience calling a wide range of sports including Michigan State women's basketball over the past decade, the program's play-by-play voice for football and men's basketball.

Newly appointed General Manager of LEARFIELD’s Bobcat Sports Properties Roger Wexelberg and MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello jointly announced Gillogly's appointment on Thursday. Gillogly, who is replacing Zach Mackey, will begin his new job in August.

Gillogly has called Spartans women's basketball since 2012, also hosting coaches shows and filling numerous roles for the Big Ten Network, and covering high school football in Mid-Michigan. The 2011 Valparaiso graduate (BA, Sports Media) presently calls play-by-play for the Modesto Nuts, Seattle's affiliate in the Class A California League.

“We all look forward to having Keaton as the Voice of the Bobcats,” Wexelberg said. “He brings over a decade of varied experiences to the booth, is very passionate about his teams and will be an asset to Montana State Athletics.”

Gillogly also called games for the Kane County Cougars and Lansing Lugnuts of the Midwest League, the Northwoods League Green Bay Bullfrogs, and the Gary Southshore Railcats of the American Association. He worked in many capacities at Valparaiso and for the Horizon League, as well.

“I’m thrilled to join MSU Athletics at this moment in Bobcats history,” Gillogly said. “Taking on the role as Voice of the Cats is a responsibility I'm excited for and do not take lightly. I promise to bring passion, joy and consistency to the booth. Let’s have some fun.”

Wexelberg arrives at Montana State from George Mason, where he held a similar role for the school's local LEARFIELD operation managing media rights and corporate partnership programs. He started at GMU since March 2019, and previously worked in the same capacity at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. A graduate of Eastern Illinois University, Wexelberg spent 27 years working in professional baseball. He succeeds Quinn Pacini as Bobcats Sports Properties' GM.