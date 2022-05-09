Matej Panik among Montana State men's tennis players to land All-Big Sky honors; Trey Morris named coach of year

BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore men's tennis player Matej Panik earned first-team All-Big Sky honors in both singles and doubles, and Trey Morris became the third Bobcat coach to win league coach of the year honors, the Big Sky Conference announced on Monday.

Panik finished the season 7-0 in Big Sky singles play, with six of the wins coming at No. 2 singles and the other at No. 1. He rolled up a 12-10 mark overall in singles play and became the first Bobcat to earn first-team All-Big Sky singles honors since 2015.

Jamieson Nathan and Panik joined forces as a doubles team midway through the season and rolled up a 7-3 record together (4-2 in conference play). In addition to earning first-team All-Big Sky honors, the duo is ranked No. 69 in the current ITA doubles poll and earned the Big Sky's automatic berth to the NCAA individual championships. They became the second team in school history so honored. Nathan and Panik became the first Bobcat duo to earn first-team All-Big Sky honors since the award was implemented in 2017.

Senior Joaquin Espinoza earned second-team All-Big Sky honors. He finished the Big Sky season 8-0.

After leading MSU to a share of its first Big Sky championship since 2013, Morris became the third Bobcat coach to earn league coach of the year honors. Mike Phillips (2002, 2004-06) won four such awards, while Jared Burnham landed the honors in 2013. In his third and final season at MSU, Morris led the Cats to the Big Sky championship match for the first time since 2006.

