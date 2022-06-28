Montana State athletes leave U.S. Outdoor Championships with pride, motivation

BOZEMAN — On Saturday, Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton and Levi Taylor watched a replay of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase finals at the 2012 London Olympics. They used it as motivation for arguably the biggest race of their lives.

The top American in that 2012 Olympic men’s steeplechase was Evan Jager, who placed sixth with a time of 8 minutes, 23.87 seconds.

“We're watching this guy race,” Hamilton told 406mtsports.com on Monday. “Then a couple of hours later, we're toeing the line next to him. That was super cool.”

Jager, 33, was one of many accomplished athletes competing against Hamilton and Taylor in Saturday’s men’s steeplechase finals at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Jager’s 2012 Olympic race was a more realistic goal for the MSU duo than his performance at the 2016 Rio Games — where he earned a silver medal in 8:04.28 — or his finish at the 2015 IAAF Diamond League steeplechase — in which he set United States and North American records with a time of 8:00.45 despite a late fall.

The presence of Jager and other well known steeplechasers didn’t daunt Hamilton and Taylor on Saturday. Hamilton finished fourth, while Taylor rallied to a seventh-place finish. They highlighted a meet that would’ve been celebratory for the Bobcats no matter the results.

“It was a great experience for the five individuals we had that competed there,” MSU head track coach Lyle Weese said Tuesday. “Those individuals really represented our program well.”

The MSU athletes at the U.S. championships other than Hamilton and Taylor were jumper Lucy Corbett, javelin thrower Cantor Coverdell and hurdler Drake Schneider. Corbett didn’t clear the bar in her three attempts at the women’s high jump finals on Friday, Coverdell finished last in the men’s javelin finals on Sunday and Schneider was last in the 400-meter hurdles semifinals on Saturday.

It was Coverdell’s and Schneider’s final meet as Bobcats.

Coverdell took nearly a month off before the U.S. championships because he figured he was done when he didn’t qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The Fairfield product didn’t realize his throw of 223 feet, 11 inches at April’s Cat-Griz Dual was one of the 18 best marks in the country, criteria that qualified him for the U.S. championships.

Coverdell’s long year of throwing coupled with that break between the NCAA West Preliminary Round and the U.S. championships contributed to his subpar showing on Sunday, he believes. After a few good practice throws, Coverdell hurt his right elbow, hindering his ability to reach his standard. A throw of 195-9 was sandwiched between two scratches in the finals.

“Unfortunately, my performance wasn't great,” Coverdell said Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, I got (16th) at the USA Track and Field championships competing with the top throwers in the U.S., and I had the opportunity to represent Montana State University, the people of Montana and Fairfield, along with my family. So it was a real blessing and just a great experience to qualify and compete on that stage.”

Coverdell has another year of college eligibility but is choosing to forgo it. He’s already earned his degree and will marry his fiancee, Shawnee Hjelt, this summer. His focus will shift from school and javelin to farming. He’s ready to get on with his life, he said.

As he’s prepared for the next chapter, many Fairfield residents have reminded him of the previous one.

“I've gotten a lot of comments, just telling me how proud they were,” Coverdell said. “They know that's quite an accomplishment, an accomplishment that many athletes don't have on their resume.”

Schneider’s tentative plan is to head down to Durham, North Carolina, in September to train with Mark Mueller, Duke’s sprints coach and a private coach for several track athletes at higher levels.

Before that, Schneider plans to take a much-needed break. Like all college track athletes, Schneider felt significant fatigue by the end of last month, and he had three weeks of training for the U.S. championships on top of everything else.

The results reflect Schneider’s exhaustion. The Wisconsin native broke 50 seconds in all of his previous five 400 hurdle runs entering last week. He finished the first round in 51.6 seconds to narrowly qualify for the semis, where he crossed the finish line in 52.3. It’s his worst time since March 2021.

“It shows me that you’ve got to make sure you time out your training and realize how long your season can last,” Schneider said Monday. “It wasn't a mental thing. It wasn't that I wasn't ready to run upstairs. I think the wheels kind of fell off. It was just a really long season.”

The disappointment Schneider felt after his preliminary run came with a tinge of encouragement. A substandard race was good enough to advance to the semis of a U.S. championship meet.

“It shows how far I've come since I started at Montana State,” Schneider said. “The level of expectation is a lot higher. It's nice to know that my expectations for myself have gotten that high.”

Corbett and Hamilton both have a year of eligibility left, while Taylor has three (attempts to reach Corbett for this story were unsuccessful).

Taylor would’ve lived with a last place finish in the 14-man steeplechase finals because he had the 21st-fastest qualifying time of the entrants (8:30.2). The Laurel native ran an 8:27.05 in the prelims, setting a personal record. He ran the second-fastest steeplechase of his career in the finals, crossing the line in 8:29.75. He executed his game plan: go straight to the back early to “stay out of traffic,” as he put it, then make moves in the final half of the race.

Unlike his teammates, Taylor didn’t feel much fatigue last week.

“All season after every steeple race, I’ve felt like I had more in the tank,” he said Tuesday. “It’s nice knowing I have a few more years and have more time to achieve the goals I’ve set.”

Taylor has a good teammate to model himself after.

Hamilton entered the U.S. championships with the third-fastest men’s steeplechase time of the season among the qualifiers. His 8:18.88 trailed only Hillary Bor (8.14.69) and Benard Keter (8:17.31).

If Hamilton had remained the third-fastest American steeplechaser, he would’ve advanced to the World Athletics Championships next month at Hayward. His finals time of 8:20.23 met the world qualifying standard, and he led past the 2,000-meter mark of the race. But the Bozeman native finished fourth behind Bor (8:15.76), Jager (8:17.29) and Keter (8:19.16).

“I definitely was left with a bit of a weird feeling on Saturday night,” Hamilton said. “Part of me wanted to be just super stoked that I had a good race when it mattered. I had a good race. I had a clean race. Tactically, it was a smart race. I gave myself a shot at the front. But I couldn't help feeling disappointed. When you're one second away from making a world championship team, it's hard not to feel a little bit disappointed.”

Hamilton has a chance to reach the world championships as an alternate, albeit a slim one, he said. He’ll stay in shape just in case, and he plans to run at a North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) meet in August. Then cross country season will arrive.

At some point in his busy schedule, Hamilton will try to take a break so he can be as fresh as possible for a final year at MSU full of high expectations.

Hamilton’s 8:20.23 would’ve placed him 11th in the men’s steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, one spot ahead of Keter. It would’ve been seventh at the 2016 Rio Olympics, one spot ahead of Bor. It would’ve been fifth at the 2012 London Games, two places ahead of Jager.

Saturday’s race gave Hamilton more motivational material.

“Hillary Bor, Evan Jager, Benard Keter, these are pretty big names that I'm trying to beat. These guys have, what, 10 more years of experience steeplechasing than me, so I was definitely putting myself in some new territory,” Hamilton said. “Super cool to be right with them. Definitely confidence building and a stepping stone for next year.”

