Montana State Bobcats announce game times for 2022 home football slate

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats announced kickoff times for their 2022 home football schedule Wednesday.

Over the course of the season, the Bobcats will welcome two 2021 FCS playoff teams as well as Big Sky Conference opponents UC Davis, Idaho State, Weber State and rival Montana to Bozeman.

The Bobcats will kick off the season with their traditional Gold Rush game on Sept. 3 at 6:05 p.m. against McNeese State. The 2022 season marks the 20th anniversary of MSU's 2002 Big Sky title that resulted in a playoff contest against the McNeese in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Next, Montana State will host Morehead State on Sept. 10 at 1:05 p.m.

The Bobcats head out on the road for the next two weeks with games at Pac-12 Oregon State (Sept. 17) and Eastern Washington (Sept. 24).

On October 1, UC Davis comes to Bozeman for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff, a game that will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, when the Bobcats will make an appearance on ESPN's linear network for the first time during the regular season. That's followed by homecoming on Oct. 8 at 2:05 p.m. against Idaho State.

Trips to Northern Colorado (Oct. 15), Northern Arizona (Nov. 5) and Cal Poly (Nov. 12) have the Bobcats on the road for much of the following month, but MSU will get Weber State at home on Oct. 22 at 1:05 p.m. before a bye week.

The Bobcats close out the regular season hosting Montana for the 121st Brawl of the Wild at 12:05 p.m. November 19.

Montana State is coming off a 2021 season in which it went 12-3 (7-1 Big Sky) and advanced to the FCS national championship game in Frisco, Texas, where it lost 38-10 to perennial title contender North Dakota State. It was MSU first trip to a national championship game since 1984.

Prior to the title contest, the Bobcats won playoff games against Tennessee Martin at home, Sam Houston State on the road and South Dakota State at home.