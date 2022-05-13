Montana State Bobcats clinch four titles Friday at BIg Sky championships

POCATELLO, Idaho – The Montana State track and field program combined for eight all-conference performances, including four gold medals, as the Bobcats completed the third day at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships at Davis Field on Friday.

The men's team is in the midst of a tight pack in the standings with the Bobcats currently in the lead with 60 points, but are closely followed by Weber State (58), Idaho State (39) and Northern Arizona (38). MSU's women sit in second place with 39.5 points. The Bobcats trail NAU (55), but are ahead of Idaho State (32.5) and Sacramento State (31.5).

MSU got the day off to a strong start as Lucy Corbett sealed her second consecutive gold medal in the women's high jump outdoors. She cleared all three of her first attempts and earned her combined fifth Big Sky gold medal with her mark of 5 feet, 10.50 inches (1.79m).

"I'm super excited," Corbett said after winning another conference title. "I was looking for a higher mark, but the main thing was to come out and compete at conference and get some points for the team."

The Bobcat women's highest producing event of the championships so far came in the long jump. Elena Carter won with a leap of 20-01.50 (6.13m). The finish earned Carter her first all-conference honors in the event and the third-best mark in program history. Alex Hellenberg was runner-up with a jump of 19-11.75 (6.09) for her first all-Big Sky performance and MSU's fourth best mark on its top 10 list. Corbett continued a strong day by scoring another four points for MSU as she took fifth in the event thanks to a mark of 19-00.75 (5.81m).

"It feels really good," Carter said of her performance. "My outdoor long jump has been so much better than indoor, I've been feeling way more consistent and solid. I'm really happy that I was able to show up and do what I wanted to do."

Carter also advanced to the finals in the 100-meter hurdles preliminaries (13.53 seconds) and ran the second-fastest time in the 100 (11.57) as well.

In the men's steeplechase, Duncan Hamilton won his third straight Big Sky championship in the event as he broke the Davis Field record by clocking an 8:49.42. He was followed by Levi Taylor (8:56.42) who earned a silver medal in the event and Cooper West (9:14.13) rounded out the Bobcat contingent in the event as he placed eighth.

Hamilton also qualified for the men's 1,500 finals race by clocking the sixth fastest time of 3:54.11. He'll be joined by Riley Collins (3:56.22) who finished 11th.

"It was perfect," Hamilton said of his and Taylor's finish in the steeplechase. "We've been talking about executing that race like that for awhile. Getting 1-2 and picking up 19 points is big. Today went according to plan in getting a bunch of points in the steeplechase and making it into finals in the 1,500."

Ben Perrin and Matthew Richtman finished out MSU's gold medal efforts Friday in the men's 10,000. NAU's Drew Bosley and Ryan Raff held the top two positions with under 400 meters left, but with both Bobcats in position, Perrin completed a strong kick over the final 200 meters. He earned his first Big Sky Championship by crossing in at 30:00.95 and moved to the fourth slot on MSU's all-time chart. Richtman added to the Bobcat podium with his third place finish in 30:03.57, just two tenths of a second ahead of Raff.

"That was one of the weirdest last laps I've been a part of," Perrin said. "In my head, I was all over the place. I wasn't sure what I had left and when I saw Drew and Ryan from NAU start to go, I thought they were just gone. I kind of went around Matt and just wanted to try moving up.

"I felt just a surge when I heard everybody at the finish, so I told myself to just give it all I have and see what happens. I had a little bit more left than I thought. It was an awesome finish and race."

In the field events, the MSU men picked up eight points in the javelin, seven in the shot put and five more in the pole vault. Men's javelin bronze medalist Cooper Hoffman recorded a lifetime-best mark of 215-03 (65.61m) for his first all-Big Sky career honors. Cantor Coverdell placed seventh in the event with a throw of 199-01 (60.69m). Alec Nehring and Carter Slade recorded throws of 57-08.25 (17.58m) and 55-09.75 (17.01) in the shot put to place fourth and seventh, respectively. The pole vault crew was led by Robert Hartley's sixth-place clearance of 15-09.75 (4.82m). Hunter Nicholson took seventh in the event with his vault of 15-03.75 (4.67m).

MSU's women's squad picked up additional points in the high jump, hammer throw and steeplechase Friday. Anna Trudnowski tied for fourth in the high jump by clearing 5-05.75 (1.67m). Zoe Waddell and Hannah Perrin each recorded lifetime bests in the hammer and steeplechase, respectively. Waddell took seventh with her throw of 172-04 (52.54m), while Perrin's time of 10:56.95 in eighth place moved her onto the Bobcats' all-time top 10 list.

Posting times good enough to advance to the finals were MSU's Drake Schneider, Chris Bianchini and Will Anderson. Schneider's 400 hurdles prelims time of 50.05 broke the Big Sky's championship time in the event. Bianchini had the top time in the 800 prelims of 1:50.93, while Noah Majerus just missed out on the finals as he had the ninth fastest time of 1:52.35. Anderson recorded the quickest time of the 400 prelims of 47.74. Alex Hershey narrowly joined him in the finals as he set the 10th best time of 49.46.

Multiple MSU women also advanced. Both Macy White (11.77) and Morgan Evans (13.70) took second in the 100 and 100 hurdle prelims, respectively. Evelyn Adams had the sixth fastest time in the 100 hurdles. Mya Dube's eighth-place mark in the 1,500 of 4:28.19 put her third in MSU's history. Madison Smith placed eighth with a lifetime best of 2:14.20 in the 800 to qualify for finals.

Several Bobcat women narrowly missed out on scoring team points. Evelyn Adams took ninth in the long jump, Kylie Christiansen finished 10th in the hammer and Leah Klein led a contingent of MSU throwers with a 10th-place showing in the hammer. Morgan Hanson ran the 400 in 57.38 and Shelby Schweyen came to close to scoring for the Bobcat women as she tied for 10th in the high jump.

The Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships continue in Pocatello on Saturday. The first field event begins at 9:30 a.m. and track events start at 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0