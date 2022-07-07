Montana State Bobcats hire Rob Bareford as men's tennis coach

BOZEMAN – Rob Bareford, who led Radford to a pair of NCAA Championship appearances in his four seasons as head men's tennis coach there, has been hired as Montana State Head Men's Tennis Coach and Director of Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.

Bareford takes over a Bobcat program that shared the Big Sky regular season crown and advanced a doubles team to the NCAA Individual Championships in 2022. "I am excited to welcome Coach Bareford to the Bobcat Family," Montana State Athletic Director Leon Costello said. "He brings successful head coaching experience to an established program ready to challenge for another Big Sky championship. He is a great addition to our coaching staff."

Bareford comes to Montana State after four successful seasons at Radford. Each of his Highlanders teams compiled a winning record, and two advanced to the NCAA Tournament. His teams produced two Big South Players of the Year, a Rookie of the Year, two first team and seven second team all-league singles players, and four first team and one second team all-conference doubles teams.

"Thank you to Leon Costello, Thijs Goossens, and the search committee for selecting me as the next Head Men's Tennis Coach and Director of Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center," Bareford said. "The men's tennis program will reach new heights and I'm looking forward to being part of it. I'm also excited to help grow the sport in the community."

Taking over a program winless in conference matches the previous season, Bareford's first Radford team finished 5-3 in the Big South and won the league tournament to advance to the NCAA Championships in 2019. That team helped build a foundation of success that remained through his time there.

The 2020 season ended prematurely, but prior to the global pandemic Radford compiled a 10-1 non-league record. Prior to the 2020 campaign, Bareford earned a promotion to Director of Tennis at Radford, with oversight of the women's program, as well. The next season saw the Highlanders men finish 4-1 for second in the Big South, 11-7 overall, while Bareford's final RU squad finished 6-1 and second in the Big South, 14-8 overall, and won the league tournament to advance to the NCAA tourney for the second time. His 2021 women's team advanced to the league championships, giving him four teams out of five opportunities to play for a conference championship.

Before his time at Radford, Bareford coached the Hampden-Sydney men's team from 2014-18. The Tigers won just four matches combined in his first two seasons there, but improved to 12 wins in 2017 and 16 in 2018, the program's high-water mark since 1992. Bareford's final H-SC team advanced to the ODAC Championship match for the first time since 2011. He was nominated for NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year honors that season.

Bareford began his coaching career in 2012 as head boys' tennis coach at Monacan High School in Richmond, Virginia. He won a district championship there as a player, played two seasons of varsity tennis at the University of Virginia at Wise, then transferred to Virginia Tech and helped lead that school's club team to the Mid-Atlantic Championship in 2009.

A Richmond product, Bareford is a certified tennis instructor by the Professional Tennis Registry and the United States Professional Tennis Association, and has trained and coached youths and adults in group and individual settings.

Bareford worked as a tennis assistant for Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian, Virginia (2006-08), as a Tennis Instructor at Virginia Tech Sports Recreation (2008-09), as an instructor at Midlothian Tennis Club (2008-2011), and as Director of Junior Tennis at Midlothian Athletic Club (2011-2012). He is also a certified personal trainer.

Bareford takes over after former Montana State coach Trey Morris resigned in May after three seasons citing family-related reasons. Under Morris, the Bobcats earned a share of the 2022 Big Sky regular season title and advanced to the conference championship match as well as broke into the national team rankings for the first time in 15 years this past spring.