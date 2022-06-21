Montana State broadcaster Zach Mackey, GM Quinn Pacini take new jobs

BOZEMAN — Two people in prominent broadcast roles for Montana State athletics have accepted new jobs.

MSU football and men's basketball radio play-by-play broadcaster Zach Mackey has been hired by Virginia Tech to be the director of broadcasting, men's basketball voice and football sideline reporter. Quinn Pacini has also stepped down from his role as the general manager of Bobcat Sports Properties to become the vice president and GM of the E.W. Scripps Company's TV affiliates in Bozeman and Butte.

MSU's multimedia rights partner LEARFIELD hired Mackey in 2019 to be the Bobcats' radio voice for football and men's hoops. The 2018 University of Iowa graduate has been the Hawkeye baseball radio play-by-play broadcaster since 2015. Mackey, who has also called games for the Big Ten Network, received Montana's 2021 Sportscaster of the Year honor.

Mackey joins a Virginia Tech broadcast team — also affiliated with LEARFIELD — that employs Bill Roth as its football play-by-play voice.

"I would like to thank Athletics, LEARFIELD, Bill and everyone involved in this exciting new opportunity. I'm excited to meet the Virginia Tech community and join the family of one of the top universities in the country," Mackey said in a press release. "I've long admired the success of Virginia Tech athletics and can't wait to get involved in the momentum surrounding the department. I'm thrilled about being able to share the stories and great moments of Virginia Tech with fans."

Tuesday morning on Twitter, Mackey wrote that he is "Really grateful for my time at Montana State. Getting to be around the success the Bobcats have had the last couple of seasons has been amazing. It’s a special place with some very special people."

Pacini became the GM of the LEARFIELD-run Bobcat Sports Properties, MSU's multimedia rights holder, in 2015. His job included corporate marketing for MSU's athletic programs, and he spent the previous year as a marketing professor at the university. The Helena native graduated from MSU in 2001 and spent 12 years in Seattle working for various advertising agencies.

Pacini's new job with Scripps CBS affiliates KBZK (Bozeman) and KXLF (Butte) will begin July 1.

"Leading the multimedia efforts for Bobcat Athletics/Bobcat Sports Properties has been a special journey in my career," Pacini wrote in a statement to 406mtsports.com. "The Bobcats have the best fans and supporters in the state. I am tremendously honored to stay in Bozeman and be appointed as VP/GM with Scripps. I am looking forward to working with the talented teams at KBZK/KXLF and continuing to build on their success."

MSU was not immediately available for comment about Mackey's and Pacini's departures.

Earlier this month, MSU announced the hiring of Daniel Salle as it's women's basketball radio play-by-play broadcaster and director of operations.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.