Montana State captures Big Sky Men's All-Sports Trophy

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference crowned Montana State its 2021-22 Men's All-Sports Trophy winner on Wednesday to cap the Bobcats' historic year.

Montana State became only the third Big Sky Conference program this century to finish in the top three in each of its men's sports in 2021-22, landing its sixth all-time men's all-sports trophy and its first since 2012-13.

"It was an outstanding year for the entire Bobcat athletic department and this award signifies how special it was for our men's programs," said MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello. "We pride ourselves in competing for championships in all our sports and finishing no lower than third is a tremendous accomplishment."

The Bobcats won the program's first men's basketball regular season title since 2002 and the first tournament championship since 1996. MSU shared the men's tennis regular season title, finished second in football and outdoor track and field and was third in cross country and indoor track and field.

In addition to the program-wide team highlights, Bobcat individuals starred in 2021-22. Troy Andersen won the Football Championship Subdivision defensive player of the year honor by the FCS Athletics Directors Association, as well as reeling in Big Sky defensive player of the year and unanimous All-America honors. He was a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America, a FCS ADA All-Scholar and was the only FCS honoree as one of 13 National Football Foundation All-Scholar selections.

The league honored Bobcats with both regular season and tournament MVPs. Junior center Jubrile Belo earned the Big Sky Player of the Year award, while the league feted Xavier Bishop as the Most Valuable Player of the league tournament. Drake Schneider earned Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Men's Most Outstanding Performer, while the men's tennis doubles team of Matej Panik and Jamieson Nathan became the second Bobcat duo ever to qualify for the NCAA Individual Doubles Tournament.

Montana State ran away from the league in the final all-sports standings, averaging 10.3 points over its five conference sports. Northern Arizona, whose seven-season reign in men's all-sports standings ended with MSU's title this year, finished second with 7.8 points, while Weber State was third (7.33), Montana fourth (6.6) and Idaho fifth (6.16). Southern Utah, Eastern Washington, Sacramento State, Northern Colorado, Portland State and Idaho State rounded out the standings. MSU's winning margin over its next closest competitor is the largest since the Big Sky adopted its current scoring format in 2017.

NAU won the 2022 Women's All-Sports Trophy with 9.57 points. MSU finished third (6.41), and Montana was tied for 10th/last with Portland State (4.12).

The most recent men's all-sports winner other than NAU (no trophy was awarded in 2019-20) was Montana State in 2012-13, while the Cats won titles in 2002-03 and 2004-05. MSU also won all-sports trophies in 1964-65 and 1966-67. MSU's six men's all-sports trophies is fourth-most among all Big Sky schools. NAU claims 17, while Weber State possesses 16.

BIG SKY MEN'S ALL-SPORTS TROPHIES

17 – Northern Arizona

16 – Weber State

7 – Boise State*

6 – Montana State

5 – Nevada*

3 – Idaho State

2 – Idaho, Montana

1 – Eastern Washington

