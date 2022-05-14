Montana State club baseball's season ends one game short of regional title game

BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State club baseball team opened the Northern Pacific Regional Tournament with an upset win, but its season came to an end Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

In their first regional tournament in program history, the fourth-seeded Bobcats had two chances Saturday to reach Sunday's championship game. They lost the first one 14-4 to top-seeded Utah State, then fell 17-7 to third-seeded Oregon. MSU finished the season with a 9-9 record.

"Just ran out of gas," MSU coach Joe Hoy wrote in a text message. "The goal was to play three games in this regional, however, and they met that goal."

MSU got close to the title game thanks to its 9-3 win over Oregon State on Friday night. OSU was 19-2 and ranked No. 7 in the latest National Club Baseball Association poll going into the game, which the Cats led 4-0 through four innings and 6-3 through five. They scored their final three runs in the top of the seventh.

Tristen Delaney pitched a complete game against OSU, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Justin Cervi Cervi batted 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs.

"A good year with lots of positives to build on next year," Hoy wrote.

