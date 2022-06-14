Montana State gets commitment from FBS transfer receiver Clevan Thomas

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team added its third transfer wide receiver of the offseason on Tuesday, and he is the first from a Football Bowl Subdivision program.

Fifth-year senior Clevan Thomas announced his commitment to MSU on social media Tuesday, about two months after he entered the transfer portal. He comes to Bozeman from Kentucky, a Southeastern Conference (SEC) team that he played for from 2017-21.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Thomas has only played one full season in his Kentucky career. He caught one pass in eight games as a true freshman in 2017, then redshirted in 2018 after making two catches in three games. The Floridian played in all 13 games and started seven in 2019, finishing with 99 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches.

Thomas appeared in four of the Wildcats' 11 games in 2020, and he suffered an ACL tear in a 2021 spring practice that forced him to miss all of last season.

Thomas was a consensus three-star recruit and top-100 receiver in the Class of 2017. He attended Charles W. Flanagan High in Pembroke Pines, Florida, a town just north of Miami.

Thomas joins a team that added junior college receiver Malik Mullins earlier this month and signed Division III wideout Ravi Alston in February. The Bobcats have also signed four high school wideouts from the Class of 2022: Hamilton (Arizona) High's Christian Anaya, West Salem (Oregon) High's Zachary Dodson-Greene, Billings West's Taco Dowler and Butte's Dylan Snyder.

Three MSU receivers entered the transfer portal after their Football Championship Subdivision runner-up 2021 season: Charles Brown (now committed to Texas State), Jaden Smith (Tarleton State) and Jamahd Monroe.

Alston is listed as the first-string "Z" receiver on MSU's post-spring depth chart opposite former slot receiver Willie Patterson, who is the first-string "X" receiver. Coy Steel is the starting "H", or slot, wideout.

MSU lists six other receivers on its current 2022 roster, plus the three who entered the portal.

