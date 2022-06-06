Montana State gets commitment from JUCO receiver Malik Mullins

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program added depth to its wide receiver room last week, when Malik Mullins committed to the Bobcats.

Mullins is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound rising sophomore who played at Independence (Kansas) Community College in 2021. He entered the transfer portal in December and announced his commitment to MSU Wednesday on Instagram.

Mullins compiled 303 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches for Independence CC last season. He's a native of Florida City, Florida (a suburb of Miami), and he signed with the Kansas junior college team out of Perry (Georgia) High.

Mullins joins a team that recently lost receivers Charles Brown (now committed to Texas State), Jaden Smith (Tarleton State) and Jamahd Monroe to the transfer portal. The Cats added Saint John's University transfer receiver Ravi Alston earlier this offseason and signed three high school wideouts from the Class of 2022: Hamilton (Arizona) High's Christian Anaya, Billings West's Taco Dowler and Butte's Dylan Snyder.

Alston is listed as the first-string "Z" receiver on MSU's post-spring depth chart, and former slot receiver Willie Patterson is slated to start on the outside in the "X" spot. Topping the depth chart in the slot — or "H" — is Coy Steel.

There are six other receivers on MSU's current 2022 roster, not including the three who entered the portal.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.