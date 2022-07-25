Montana State gets commitment from Oklahoma prep QB Chance Wilson

SPOKANE, Wash. — In between his many media rounds at the Big Sky Football Kickoff, Brent Vigen retweeted a video from one of his recruits.

The recruit, Chance Wilson, wrote "COMMITTED" followed by two fire emojis and didn't reveal his commitment until late in the 1-minute, 30-second Twitter video. The retweet from Vigen, Montana State's head football coach, made the cryptic tweet clear: Wilson was committing to MSU.

Wilson, a dual-threat quarterback from Rejoice Christian School in Oklahoma, chose the Bobcats over multiple other Division I schools. He's the third player from the Class of 2023 to verbally commit to MSU.

Wilson is the No. 23 recruit on the Oklahoman's Super 30 list for the Class of 2023, and the Tulsa World named him the top QB in the area for the upcoming season. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound right-hander completed 70% of his passes for 2,857 yards, 40 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 1,281 yards and 22 TDs on about 140 carries, according to the Tulsa World.

Wilson lists his top 40-yard dash time as 4.44 seconds, and he won four gold medals at the Class 2A Oklahoma state track meet this past spring. His title-winning 200-meter time (21.79 seconds) was ninth among all Oklahoma high school runners in 2022, and his championship 400 time (48.68 seconds) was second. Both would've been the fastest in Montana. He also plays basketball.

On July 1, Wilson posted a tweet thanking MSU for hosting during his visit to Bozeman (he couldn't immediately be reached for this story).

"My family and I had a great time!" Wilson wrote. "Bozeman has to be one of the most beautiful places in America!"

MSU was one of four Division I programs to extend scholarship offers to Wilson, per 247Sports. One of them was North Dakota State, the team that beat the Bobcats in January's Football Championship Subdivision title game. Tulsa, a Football Bowl Subdivision program 15 miles south of Wilson's hometown Owasso, also offered Wilson, as did FBS school New Mexico State. He tweeted last week that MSU, Tulsa and New Mexico State were his top three choices.

"If Wilson were at a 6AI school instead of a 2A private school on the north edge of Owasso, he likely would have several Power Five offers," Tulsa World columnist Bill Haisten wrote last month.

Wilson joins Helena Capital defensive lineman Talon Marsh and Meridian, Idaho, offensive lineman Zac Nyland on the list of MSU's known Class of 2023 commits.

The Cats currently have four QBs on their roster: sophomore and preseason All-Big Sky selection Tommy Mellott, redshirt junior Sean Chambers, redshirt freshman Sean Austin and freshman Jordan Reed. Class of 2022 QB Luke Abshire has also committed to MSU as a preferred walk-on.