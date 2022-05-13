Montana State gets commitment from Oregon receiver Zachary Dodson-Greene

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s latest commit is a wide receiver from Oregon.

Zachary Dodson-Greene announced his commitment to MSU on Thursday. The senior at West Salem High will be a preferred walk-on when he gets to Bozeman in the next few months.

“It just felt like a winning culture,” Dodson-Greene told 406mtsports.com on Friday. “I could tell they’re about business, and it felt like a family atmosphere, so why not be a part of that?”

Dodson-Greene and the Bobcats first got acquainted during MSU’s summer camp last year. He received an invitation from MSU defensive line coach Shawn Howe, and he quickly became impressed with everything the program had to offer.

“I really like the area,” Dodson-Greene said. “It just felt like home. All the coaches are very caring, and I can tell that they know what they're doing.”

MSU’s recruitment of Dodson-Greene dried up until about a month ago, he said. He got in touch with Cats receivers coach Justin Udy, and an offer arrived shortly thereafter.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Dodson-Greene is considered a two-star recruit by 247 Sports. He helped the West Salem Titans go 9-2 last season and make the playoffs.

He also got a PWO opportunity from fellow Big Sky program Portland State, and he received offers from Division II Western Oregon and NAIA Southern Oregon.

Dodson-Greene said he “can play wherever,” whether that’s in the slot or on the outside. His self-proclaimed best traits are his hands and route-running, and he believes he’ll fit well into MSU’s offensive scheme.

“I found my home,” he said.

Dodson-Greene will join a team that lost receivers Charles Brown, Jamahd Monroe and Jaden Smith to the transfer portal. MSU added Saint John's University transfer Ravi Alston earlier this offseason and signed three high school receivers — Hamilton (Arizona) High's Christian Anaya, Billings West's Taco Dowler and Butte's Dylan Snyder — during the early signing period.

