Montana State golf adds Kansas transfer Scarlet Weidig

BOZEMAN — Scarlet Weidig, a sophomore originally from Costa Rica, has joined the Montana State women's golf team after two years at Kansas, Bobcat head coach Brittany Basye announced Friday.

After redshirting at KU in 2020-21, Weidig saw no varsity action in 2021-22. She was named to the academic honor roll each year.

"We are excited to have Scarlet joining the Bobcat Family," Basye said. "She brings experience, a competitive drive, strong fundamentals and is a great person. Scarlet is a great addition!"

A multi-sport athlete at the Lincoln School of Costa Rica, Weidig won national stroke and match play championships in Costa Rica in 2020 and captured more than 10 U.S. tournament titles. She placed 23rd in the 2022 Abierto Sudamericano Amateur, earning Costa Rica's top female prep athlete honors in 2020. Weidig also earned team MVP honors in volleyball and basketball.

Weidig will enroll at Montana State as a sophomore in the fall.

