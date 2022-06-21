 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana State high jumper Lucy Corbett earns Academic All-America honors

Montana State's Lucy Corbett

Montana State's Lucy Corbett, pictured competing in the high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on  June 11 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, is an Academic All-American.

 Contributed by Chuck Aragon

BOZEMAN — Montana State standout high jumper Lucy Corbett has been selected to the 2021-22 Academic All-America Team for Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country.

The College Sports Information Directors of America announced the team Tuesday.

Corbett is one of 15 NCAA Division I student-athletes chosen. She is also the 20th Bobcat to earn first-team accolades since the program’s inception in 1976.

The former Bozeman Hawks standout carries a 3.89 grade-point average in biochemistry. In May, she was picked to her first CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 team.

Corbett recently tied for 15th in the high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, earning second-team All-America honors. The two-time Big Sky Conference outdoor champion became just the second multiple All-American outdoors honors in MSU women's history. 

Corbett joins Ellie Rudy, who took fourth in 2007 and sixth in 2006 in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Corbett will be competing in the 2002 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday evening.

