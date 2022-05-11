Montana State men add UC Davis transfer Caleb Fuller

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball program continued adding previous college experience to its roster as Caleb Fuller submitted his financial aid agreement on Wednesday to join the Bobcats ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Fuller is transferring from UC Davis, where he played for four years in nearly 100 games. The Ipswich, England, native scored 719 points across four seasons for UC Davis and corralled over 275 rebounds. He shot 46.7% from the field, including 35.2% from 3-point range.

This past season, Fuller averaged career highs across the board totaling 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He scored in double figures in 14 contests and ended the year by averaging 14.3 points during the season's final four games. Fuller started in 21 of the 22 games he played in during the 2021-22 season. He had a nine-rebound effort at Long Beach State to go along with two other eight-rebound outings. Fuller also accrued a nine-assist tally in a matchup at CSU Northridge.

"Caleb is a tremendous asset for our program," Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said. "He is a very productive player, which is what we needed in this recruiting class. Potential and talent are one thing, but production is what it's all about. Caleb will be able to play multiple positions for us as he is a multi-dimensional player. He can shoot the 3 at a high clip, he is very good driving the basketball and he is a load when he posts up.

"He played for a great coach in Jim Les at UC Davis, so I know he has been coached and been part of a great culture."

Fuller recorded a career-high 30-point game during the 2020-21 season in a matchup versus the CSUN Matadors. Fifteen of his points came at the free-throw line, which matched the program's single-game high.

Fuller will be graduating this spring from UC Davis with a degree in managerial economics. Prior to his stay with the Aggies, he was a standout in his country. He was a member of the Barking Abbey Basketball Academy and helped the program win an Elite Academy Basketball League Championship his senior year. He averaged double figures scoring three straight seasons earning multiple EABL First Team accolades. Fuller has also represented Team Great Britain at various international competitions.

"Caleb will add a lot versatility and maturity to our program," Sprinkle said. "He is from the same school, Barking Abbey, as Jubrile (Belo) and Amin (Adamu) back in London. We are very excited to add Caleb!"

Fuller is the fourth newcomer on the Montana State roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. He joins a group of spring additions in Darius Brown II, Robert Ford III and Jed Miller.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0