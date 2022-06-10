Montana State men's tennis finishes 5th in ITA Mountain Region

BOZEMAN — Montana State wrapped up its historic men's tennis season by finishing fifth in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Mountain Region team rankings, the organization announced this week.

The Cats finished behind Utah, Denver, Nevada and Utah State, and ahead of New Mexico, Boise State, Big Sky champion Idaho, Montana and Air Force. Additionally, the doubles team of sophomores Matej Panik and Jamieson Nathan landed second in the Mountain Region and 52nd nationally. Panik landed 18th on the regional singles list.

The Bobcats grabbed a share of the program's first Big Sky regular season title since 2013, and played for the league championship for the first time since 2006. Panik and Nathan advanced to the NCAA Championships in doubles play.

