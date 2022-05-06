Montana State releases 2022 volleyball schedule

BOZEMAN — Sixth-year head coach Daniel Jones has released Montana State’s 2022 volleyball schedule, which includes a match against rival Montana at Worthington Arena for the first time since the 2004 season. MSU’s schedule also boasts two home tournaments.

“Looking at this upcoming nonconference season we’ve struck a really nice balance between home and away contests with the right teams coming at the right times,” Jones said. “The support from Director of Athletics Leon Costello and the entire athletics department have given us the opportunity to host two non-conference tournaments. The impact this will have on our student-athletes, being able to attend classes and get in the rhythm of school and competing early on, is invaluable.”

Spearheaded by associate head coach Cole Aiazzi, the annual Cat-Griz match will be played in Worthington Arena on Sept. 30 as the Bobcats look to break their own attendance record of 6,378 fans set in 2002 as MSU said farewell to then head coach Dave Gantt. The attendance mark is also largest in state history as well as in Big Sky Conference action.

“The Big Sky Conference schedule takes on a new look this year with Southern Utah leaving, which gives us two stand-alone matches against the Griz,” Jones commented. “I’m excited to go into both of those weeks with a singular focus and a determination to bring the Main Line Trophy back to Bozeman.”

Montana State opens its 2022 season hosting the Bobcat Classic, Aug. 26-27, against San Francisco, Grand Canyon and St. Thomas. The following week, the Bobcats travel to the Bryant Tournament in Smithfield, Rhode Island, where they will face the Bulldogs, as well as Harvard and Boston College. MSU plays in the North Dakota Tournament, Sept. 8-9, in Grand Forks. The Bobcats will face the Fighting Hawks, as well as Fordham and Coppin State.

“We’ve got a really nice opening weekend tournament with a good Grand Canyon team coming up from Arizona, a solid West Coast Conference team in San Francisco, and a bit of an unknown in recently elevated St. Thomas from Minnesota,” Jones said.

MSU closes out its non-conference slate hosting the Bobcat Invitational, Sept. 15-17, at Shroyer Gym. Competing in the tournament will be Washington, Boise State and North Texas. The Bobcats faced all three schools last fall, defeating BSU 3-1 and North Texas 3-2, before dropping a 3-2 decision to No. 7-ranked Washington in Seattle on Sept. 16.

“The final weekend is full of heavy hitters with two NCAA tournament teams, including perennial national powerhouse Washington and defending Mountain West Conference champions Boise State,” Jones stated. “We played both of them really well last year, so I am sure they are going to be coming in with a point to prove, just as we will be.”

Montana State opens its Big Sky Conference season hosting Eastern Washington on Sept. 22. The Big Sky will play a 16-match schedule, with the Bobcats playing Idaho and Northern Arizona just once. The Big Sky tournament will be held Nov. 23-26 on the campus of Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.

Volleyball season tickets, including tickets to Cat-Griz, go on sale Monday, May 16. Cat-Griz tickets will all be $5 general admission. Tickets can be renewed and purchased at msubobcats.com/tickets or calling the ticket office at 406-994-CATS.

2022 Montana State volleyball schedule

AUGUST

18 at MSU Billings (exhibition) Billings 5 p.m.

26 San Francisco BOZEMAN 10 a.m.

26 Grand Canyon BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

27 St. Thomas BOZEMAN 1 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

2 vs. Boston College Smithfield, RI 2 p.m.

3 vs, Harvard Smithfield, RI 8 a.m.

3 at Bryant Smithfield, RI 11 a.m.

8 at North Dakota Grand Forks, ND 6 p.m.

9 vs. Fordham Grand Forks, ND 10 a.m.

10 vs. Coppin State Grand Forks, ND 9 a.m.

15 Boise State BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

16 Washington BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

17 North Texas BOZEMAN 1 p.m.

22 Eastern Washington* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

24 at Northern Colorado* Greeley, CO 7 p.m.

30 Montana* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

OCTOBER

6 at Portland State* Portland, OR 8 p.m.

8 at Sacramento State* Sacramento, CA 2 p.m.

13 Northern Colorado* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

15 Northern Arizona* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

20 Idaho State* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

22 Weber State* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

27 at Idaho* Moscow, ID 7 p.m.

29 at Eastern Washington* Cheney, WA 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

3 Sacramento State* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

5 Portland State* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

11 at Montana* Missoula 7 p.m.

17 at Weber State* Ogden, UT 6 p.m.

19 at Idaho State* Pocatello, ID 7 p.m.

23 Big Sky Tournament- Quarterfinals Ogden, UT TBD

25 Big Sky Tournament- Semifinals Ogden, UT TBD

26 Big Sky Tournament- Championship Ogden, UT TBD

*=Big Sky Match; All Times Listed are Mountain Time; Dates & Times Subject to Change

