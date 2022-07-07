Montana State releases men's basketball Big Sky schedule for 2022-23 season

The Big Sky Conference office announced Thursday it's 2022-23 men's basketball schedule.

The league's new 10-team slate now features a pair of Monday night road games and a Saturday start to the conference tournament the first week in March.

Both Brawl of the Wild games Jan. 21 (Missoula) and Feb. 18 (Bozeman) will feature a doubleheader between both men's and women's teams with the men playing the nightcap.

The defending Big Sky conference champions will begin league play Dec. 29 and Dec. 31 by hosting Idaho and Eastern Washington respectively. They'll go on the road Jan. 5 and Jan. 7 to Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona.

Montana State hosts Idaho State (Jan. 12) and Weber State (Jan. 14) before heading to Idaho for the first Monday night game on Jan. 16.

They will then have most of the week to prepare for the first matchup with Montana in Missoula Jan. 21.

The Bobcats head west at the end of January with trips to Portland State (Jan. 26) and Sacramento State (Jan. 28).

To start February, Northern Arizona (Feb. 2) and Northern Colorado (Feb. 4) will visit Bozeman before visiting Weber State (Feb. 9) and Idaho State (Feb. 11) the following weekend.

The second matchup with Montana comes Feb. 18 in Bozeman.

The regular season will finish by hosting Sacramento State (Feb. 23) and Portland State (Feb. 25) followed by the second Monday night game Feb. 27 at Eastern Washington.

With an even number of teams, the league will also utilize five travel partners to minimize both missed class time and travel expenses.

The change in format comes following Southern Utah's departure from the Big Sky Conference.

The 2023 Big Sky Basketball Championships at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, is scheduled to run from Saturday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 8.

Additionally, The E.W. Scripps Company holds first right to broadcast as many as eight women's or men's basketball games this season involving Montana or Montana State.

The league as a whole is also entering its second season on ESPN+, where every Big Sky Conference contest and every home non-conference game for all 10 full-time member institutions appear on the streaming service, unless the broadcast is aired on the ESPN family of networks.