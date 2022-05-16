Montana State seals sixth straight Brawl of the Wild Series

BOZEMAN — Montana State continued its reign in the Brawl of the Wild Series with the conclusion of the 2022 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.

The 11-6 margin this season extended the Bobcats' Brawl streak to six years and gave MSU a 6-3 edge in the series' history.

Montana State got the head-to-head series started with a three-set victory in volleyball in Missoula on Sept. 21. Montana evened things with a five-set win over the Bobcats at Shroyer Gym on Oct. 26.

MSU's cross country teams recorded higher finishes at the Big Sky Championships on Oct. 29 to gain a 3-1 advantage. The score again was knotted at 3-3 with the Grizzly football team winning 29-10 in Missoula on Nov. 20.

The Bobcats eventually took the next five points in the Brawl of the Wild Series and clinched rights to the Brawl of the Wild trophy in April.

Basketball wins in January by both the Bobcat men and women at Worthington Arena put MSU ahead 5-3. The Bobcat women's tennis team narrowly clipped the Griz by a 4-3 margin on Feb. 13, then MSU's track and field teams claimed higher finishes at the Big Sky Indoor Championships at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to put the Cats up by five points in the standings.

Montana picked up momentum by earning three straight points, cutting the deficit in the series to 8-6. Both its men's and women's basketball teams earned wins on consecutive days in late February, while the Griz golf team finished a spot higher than the Bobcats at the Big Sky Championship in Arizona on April 20.

Montana State's men's tennis team clinched the Brawl of the Wild Series for the Bobcats. MSU's 5-2 win over UM on April 23 also helped the Bobcats claim a share of the Big Sky's regular season title.

The track and field teams wrapped up the head-to-head matchup on Saturday. Montana State's teams placed runner-up at the Big Sky meet. Montana's men's and women's squads placed sixth and ninth, respectively.

The Brawl Series operates on a point system in which each school can earn a maximum 17 points based on head-to-head competition. Points are awarded to the winner of a head-to-head contest or whoever places higher at the Big Sky Championships. Each year's battle for the Great Divide Trophy in football makes up for two points in the series.

