Montana State ski program signs Tanner Perkins, Gianluca Böhm

BOZEMAN — The Montana State alpine ski team has added two freshmen to its roster for the 2022-23 season, head coach Kris Shampeny announced Wednesday.

Signing with the Bobcats are Tanner Perkins of Crested Butte, Colorado, and Gianluca Böhm of Samedan, Switzerland.

Perkins, who prepped at Crested Butte Community School and skied under the direction of Connor Lynch and Torey Greenwood, was most recently named to the 2022 United States’ junior worlds team, which competed in Panorama, Canada, in March. He was one of six men named to the squad. Perkins also finished sixth in the NorAm Super G standings. As a teenager, he trained with the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club as a FIS athlete.

Böhm, a product of Engadin, Switzerland, started skiing at the age of 7. He attended high school at Academica Engiadina. Böhm’s skiing accomplishments include a vice Swiss title in slalom as a junior and numerous podium appearances in FIS races this past winter. In March, he placed 12th in slalom and 15th in giant slalom at the Swiss National Championships in St. Moritz. Over the past three seasons, Böhm has competed throughout Europe, racing in Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Austria and Switzerland.

“We are very excited to have Tanner and Gianluca join the Bobcat alpine team,” Shampeny said. “They will be great additions to the team, bringing different backgrounds and experience to our team dynamics, culture and performance.”

