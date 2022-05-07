Montana State track completes showing at Tom Gage Classic

MISSOULA — The Montana State track and field team utilized the Tom Gage Classic on Saturday at Dornblaser Field as its final preparation for the Big Sky Conference outdoor championships. The Bobcats put together a variety of strong results despite a scaled down group of competitors in Missoula.

The Bobcat women's team earned eight first-place finishes. Customary standouts in Morgan Evans (100-meter hurdles), Jordan Fink (shot put), Madi Arneson (discus) and Celestia Hammond (javelin) all took first in their specialty events. Also taking first individually for MSU were Madison Smith (800), Hannah Perrin (steeplechase) and Alex Moore (5,000). Hammond completed a season-best throw that traveled 44.07 meters in the javelin and Smith registered a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 17.05 seconds in the 800. MSU's 4x100 relay of Elena Carter, Evans, Morgan Hanson and Macy White clocked a time of 46.56 to take first overall.

Claiming top three showings in at least one event were Leigha Carter, Hanson, Evelyn Adams, Grace Gilbreth, Elena Vandersloot, Shelby Schweyen, Maisee Brown, Hannah Hicks, Taylor Brisendine, Zoe Waddell and Leah Klein. Adams ran a season-best 14.20 in the 100 hurdles to claim runner-up. Brown set her best mark outdoors in the pole vault clearing 12-03 (3.73m). Waddell set a new personal-best mark in the weight throw by reaching a distance of 52.51 meters.

Previous Big Sky champions in Cantor Coverdell, Duncan Hamilton and Drake Schneider had solid efforts for the Bobcat men.

Coverdell placed first in the javelin competition with his throw of 65.00 meters. Hamilton, in his first 800 appearance of the year, recorded the Bobcats' sixth fastest mark in the event in program history with a time of 1:50.66 to take second. Schneider finished first in both the 200 (21.71) and the 400 (46.65).

Earning at least one top-three finish on the men's side were Will Prettyman, Will Anderson, Alex Hershey, Chris Bianchini, Alec Nehring and Cooper Hoffman. MSU went 1-2 in the men's javelin thanks to Hoffman's season-best throw of 63.57 meters.

The Bobcats turn their attention to the Big Sky championships, which begin on Wednesday with the start of multi-events. Individual events at the conference meet are slated to open on Friday at Idaho State's Davis Field.

