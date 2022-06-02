Montana State women's tennis coach Jon Reeves not renewed

BOZEMAN – The contract of Montana State University women's tennis head coach Jon Reeves will be not renewed, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday.

Reeves, who recently completed his seventh season with the Bobcats, recorded an overall mark of 42-86 and a Big Sky Conference ledger of 24-32 during his stint with the Blue and Gold.

"After a thorough review of the women’s tennis program, I informed Coach Reeves of my decision not to renew his contract,” Costello said. "This type of decision is always difficult and one I do not take lightly. We are grateful to Coach Reeves for his dedication and years of service to Montana State University and the women’s tennis program. We wish Coach Reeves the best in his future endeavors."

Costello said a national search for the women’s tennis head coaching position will begin immediately.

The Bobcats are also looking to fill the men's tennis coach position after the resignation of Trey Morris in May.

