Montana State's Alec Nehring, Duncan Hamilton make track and field academic All-America teams

BOZEMAN — Montana State's Alec Nehring and Duncan Hamilton were named to the 2021-22 academic All-America first and third teams, respectively, for men’s track and field as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Wednesday.

Nehring, a product of Manhattan, earned his third academic All-America accolade, posting a 4.0 grade-point average majoring in educational leadership. Nehring was one of 16 NCAA Division I student-athletes named to the first team and the only athlete from a Big Sky Conference school. He becomes the 21st Bobcat in history named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team. In addition, Nehring joins former Bobcat football standout Ryan Johnson to be tabbed academic All-America on three occasions during their tenure in the Blue and Gold.

Nehring, who was named to the Academic All-District 6 Team in May, closed out his college career placing 35th in the shot put at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The performance followed a fourth-place effort at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships.

Nehring ranks fifth in program history in the outdoor shot put (58 feet, 8.75 inches) and sixth all-time indoors (59-02). He was an all-conference performer on two occasions, taking third twice in the shot put at the Big Sky Indoor Championships. Nehring earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics. The MSU thrower has been honored as an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipient.

Hamilton, a Bozeman native, joined 15 student-athletes on the academic third team. He is the 50th Bobcat in history to be named to an Academic All-America squad. Hamilton has a 3.61 GPA in mechanical engineering.

At the NCAA Track and Field Championships twelve days ago, Hamilton finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. His time of 8:18.88 was the third fastest ever recorded by a collegiate runner and established a Big Sky Conference record. Hamilton will compete at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships beginning on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon.

A record five Montana State student-athletes earned academic All-America distinction during the 2021-22 school year, including a record three athletes — Nehring, football player Troy Andersen and track athlete Lucy Corbett — named academic All-America first team.

