Montana State's Cantor Coverdell finishes last in javelin at U.S. Outdoor Championships

BOZEMAN — Montana State's Cantor Coverdell finished last in the 16-person men's javelin finals at the USA Track and Field Championships on Sunday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Coverdell scratched on his first attempt, threw 195 feet, 9 inches on his second and scratched on his third. The Fairfield native has a personal best of 223-11.

Virginia's Ethan Dobbs placed first Sunday with a throw of 266-8.

Coverdell was one of five Bobcats at this week's U.S. championships. Duncan Hamilton finished fourth and Levi Taylor was seventh in the men's steeplechase finals Saturday, Drake Schneider placed last in the 400-meter hurdles semifinals the same day and Lucy Corbett recorded no height in Friday's high jump finals.

