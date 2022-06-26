 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Montana State's Cantor Coverdell finishes last in javelin at U.S. Outdoor Championships

  • 0

BOZEMAN — Montana State's Cantor Coverdell finished last in the 16-person men's javelin finals at the USA Track and Field Championships on Sunday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Coverdell scratched on his first attempt, threw 195 feet, 9 inches on his second and scratched on his third. The Fairfield native has a personal best of 223-11. 

Virginia's Ethan Dobbs placed first Sunday with a throw of 266-8. 

Coverdell was one of five Bobcats at this week's U.S. championships. Duncan Hamilton finished fourth and Levi Taylor was seventh in the men's steeplechase finals Saturday, Drake Schneider placed last in the 400-meter hurdles semifinals the same day and Lucy Corbett recorded no height in Friday's high jump finals.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News