Montana State's Daniel Hardy signs rookie contract with Los Angeles Rams

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State football player Daniel Hardy officially became a member of the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend, when he signed his rookie contract.

As is the case with all first contracts for NFL Draft picks, Hardy's lasts four years. He could earn as much as $3,759,704 during the duration of the deal, and he received a $99,704 signing bonus, which is also the amount of guaranteed money he'll get, according to Spotrac.com.

The Rams selected Hardy in the seventh and final round of April's draft. The edge rusher is one of two former MSU players currently in the Rams' organization. Wide receiver Lance McCutcheon signed with LA as an unrestricted free agent (he was waived on May 17 but re-joined the team a day later).

Two 2021 Bobcats signed with the Atlanta Falcons last month: linebacker Troy Andersen (a second-round pick) and safety Tre Webb (an undrafted free agent).

Offensive lineman Lewis Kidd signed as a UDFA with the New Orleans Saints, and his former MSU teammate Kevin Kassis (a receiver) joined the Seattle Seahawks as a UDFA.

