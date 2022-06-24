Montana State's Drake Schneider advances to semifinals at U.S. outdoor championships

BOZEMAN — Montana State’s Drake Schneider will compete at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships for at least one more day.

Schneider qualified for the semifinals of the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 51.6 seconds in the preliminaries Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. A strong showing in Saturday’s semifinal race will send Schneider to Sunday’s finals.

“It’s exciting to see Drake make it through to the next round,” MSU head track coach Lyle Weese said in a press release. “He maybe wasn’t feeling his best today, but he did a great job fighting through and moving on to tomorrow.”

The men’s 400 hurdles prelims had four heats, and the top-three hurdler in each advanced to the semis. Schneider finished fourth in the second heat (more than a second behind the third-fastest time), but the senior from Wisconsin was able to make the semis because he had one of the four fastest times of the hurdlers who didn’t finish top three in their heats.

Schneider had the 14th-best overall time in the 26-man prelims, more than three seconds behind the fastest hurdler, Rai Benjamin, an American who finished second to world record setter Karsten Warholm of Norway in the 400 hurdles at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Schneider’s personal-best 400 hurdles time is 49.04, set at last month’s Big Sky championships. This is his first appearance at the U.S. outdoor championships.

Saturday’s 400 hurdles semifinal race is scheduled to start at 2:22 p.m. Mountain time.

MSU junior Lucy Corbett also made her U.S. championship debut on Friday. The Bozeman High graduate participated in the women’s high jump finals, and she couldn’t clear the first height of 5 feet, 11.5 inches on her three attempts.

Corbett broke her own school record with a jump of 6-1.5 at April’s Bengal Invitational.

“Lucy had an incredible year,” Weese said in the press release. “It’s exciting to know she can bring these experiences back next season.”

On Thursday, fellow Bobcats Duncan Hamilton and Levi Taylor both advanced to the men’s steeplechase finals, which are set for 3:04 p.m. MT.

“Tomorrow is going to be about sticking to routine and going with what has worked all season,” Weese said. “It’ll be an exciting day to be a Bobcat.”

MSU javelin thrower Cantor Coverdell will compete in the finals on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.