Montana State's Duncan Hamilton finishes 4th, Levi Taylor 7th in steeplechase finals at U.S. Outdoor Championships

BOZEMAN — Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton nearly advanced to the World Track and Field Championships.

Hamilton placed fourth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase finals of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Teammate Levi Taylor finished seventh in the 14-man race.

Hamilton crossed the finish line at the 8-minute, 20.23-second mark. That’s comfortably below the world qualifying standard of 8:22, but he needed to finish top three to reach next month’s world championships.

Hamilton finished a little more than a second behind third place finisher Benard Keter, a 2020 Olympian. Two-time Olympian Hillary Bor won his second U.S. outdoor championship gold medal with a time of 8:15.76. Evan Jager, the steeplechase silver medalist at the 2016 Olympics, took silver on Saturday (8:17.29).

Hamilton was in fourth place through the first 1,000 meters and surged into the lead through 2,000 at 5:36.25. The Bozeman native ran 2:43.99 in the final 1,000 — his fastest 1,000-meter split of the race — but it wasn’t enough to crack the top three.

Taylor finished the first 1,000 meters in last place but improved to 10th through 2,000 and passed three other steeplechasers in the final 1,000. The Laurel native finished in 8:29.75, more than two seconds slower than the personal record he set two days earlier in the preliminaries.

Of the four collegians who made the final, Hamilton and Taylor finished at the top.

Earlier Saturday, MSU’s Drake Schneider came up short in the men’s 400-meter hurdles finals. The senior from Wisconsin ran the second heat of the 16-person semifinals and finished with a time of 52.3 seconds, last in his heat and overall.

